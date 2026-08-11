Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez reveal marriage with social media post

Away from the spotlight and worldwide attention, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have finally had their wedding.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have made the most of their summer holidays. Just days before Al Nassr begins their Saudi Pro League season, the couple took to social media to reveal they have finally said “I do.”

The couple had been engaged for a long time, but not many details had emerged about their potential wedding date and location. Exactly one year after Ronaldo and Rodriguez announced their engagement, the couple made an even bigger announcement.

Cristiano and Georgina tied the knot in what was reportedly a very intimate ceremony. According to People, the wedding took place in Cascais, Portugal, and was attended only by the couple’s five children: Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. (16), Eva Maria, Mateo (9), Alana Martina (8), and Bella Esmeralda (4).

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One year ago today

The wedding date was anything but random for Cristiano and Georgina. Exactly one year ago, on August 11, 2025, the Portuguese striker proposed to the Argentine-Spanish model.

The fiancé and fiancée remained engaged for a year, with many speculating about when the wedding would take place. It was all part of the plan, and with no interference from the media, paparazzi, or any uninvited guests, Ronaldo and Rodriguez finally exchanged vows.

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“Yes, I do. In this and in all of my lives,” Rodriguez stated in an Instagram post last year when she announced her engagement to Cristiano. Exactly 365 days later, she said those words for good, and the marriage is now official.