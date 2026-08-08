San Diego FC ‘happy’ for Hirving Lozano to go ‘somewhere he can be himself’ after loan to LA Galaxy

While San Diego FC are laser-focused on their 2026 Leagues Cup matchup with cross-border rivals Club Tijuana, Hirving “Chucky” Lozano’s departure to join the LA Galaxy on loan has made plenty of noise. On that note, head coach Mikey Varas and midfielder Alejandro Alvarado made their positions clear on the decision and how it impacts—or doesn’t—the locker room’s morale.

“[Lozano] was always a good teammate. Obviously, we are happy for him that he found somewhere he could keep playing,” Alejandro Alvarado said in response to Bolavip during Saturday’s press conference. “We are excited for him, we send him our well wishes, and we’re happy that he found somewhere he can play and just be himself.”

After appearing in more than 30 games for San Diego FC in 2025, scoring 11 goals and adding another eight assists, Lozano lost ground on the roster and hasn’t played at all during the 2026 season. Not in MLS nor the Leagues Cup. Clearly, his days in “America’s Finest City” were numbered. After much speculation, he was sent to the LA Galaxy on loan.

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Alejandro Alvarado says he’s happy Lozano has found “a place where he can be himself.” pic.twitter.com/hjS3KK19xj — Bolavip US (@bolavipus) August 8, 2026

Mikey Varas opens up on Lozano’s loan

Because he was rarely used by Varas and his staff, Lozano’s exit from San Diego may have little impact on the squad, and Varas made that clear. When asked by Bolavip about Lozano’s loan deal, Varas sent a clear message.

Mikey Varas spoke following Hirving Lozano’s departure from San Diego FC. pic.twitter.com/5QYz1i7s5G — Bolavip US (@bolavipus) August 8, 2026

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“I’m happy that there’s a solution for the club and for [Lozano]. I’ve always said that he could continue his career,” Varas told Bolavip during Saturday’s Leagues Cup pre-match press conference.

“And his departure doesn’t affect the group at all because we’ve done all of this season according to our plan, and we’re ready. The most important thing now is to focus on this game, go out there and win in front of our fans.”

Potential Lozano-San Diego reunion

As Lozano vies to make the most of his new opportunity in Los Angeles, he already knows when he could meet with his former head coach, teammates, and club during the 2026 MLS campaign.

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San Diego FC will host the LA Galaxy on Aug. 29. It remains to be seen whether Lozano will earn a starting role in the City of Angels, but it’s clear he will have his potential return to Snapdragon Stadium circled in red on his calendar.