Columbus Crew vs Pumas UNAM: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Leagues Cup game on August 11, 2026

Columbus Crew welcome Pumas UNAM to ScottsMiracle-Gro Field for a decisive Leagues Cup Phase One clash. With both sides looking to make their mark before the knockout rounds, here is how to watch the action live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Columbus Crew vs Pumas UNAM Tournament Leagues Cup Date Tuesday, August 11, 2026 Time 7:30 PM ET / 4:30 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Apple TV

How to watch Columbus Crew vs Pumas UNAM in the USA

Columbus Crew vs. Pumas UNAM will be available to stream live on Apple TV in the U.S. The 2026 Leagues Cup is included with an Apple TV subscription, and MLS confirms that every match in the tournament is available on the platform.

Can I watch Columbus Crew vs Pumas UNAM for free?

Yes, eligible new Apple TV subscribers can watch Columbus Crew vs. Pumas UNAM through the seven-day free trial. Apple’s current MLS page advertises seven days free, followed by a $12.99-per-month subscription.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Columbus Crew are one result away from securing their place in the 2026 Leagues Cup knockout rounds, while Pumas UNAM have already been eliminated from the competition.

Columbus enters Tuesday’s final Phase One match with six points after opening the tournament with a 3-1 win over Atlas and following it with a 2-1 victory over Pachuca. They are unbeaten in regulation in the tournament and sit Top 5 of the MLS-specific table heading into the final matchday.

Jamal Thiare #19 of Columbus Crew with his teammates (Source: Tanner Pearson/Getty Images)

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Their latest victory also continued an impressive run for Brais Mendez, who scored for the third consecutive match since joining Columbus from Real Sociedad. The Spanish midfielder opened the scoring against Pachuca before setting up Daniel Gazdag‘s stoppage-time winner from a corner.

Columbus is the 2024 Leagues Cup champion, and another strong performance against Pumas would give the club a chance to return to the knockout rounds and compete for another title.

Pumas, meanwhile, arrive in Columbus with no points from their first two matches and are officially eliminated. The Liga MX side lost 3-0 to Charlotte FC in its opening game before suffering a 2-0 defeat against FC Cincinnati on August 8.

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Their own official report noted that their -5 goal difference and lack of points meant that even a victory in Columbus would not be enough to advance, while MLS officially listed Pumas among the eliminated teams on August 10.

Columbus Crew vs Pumas UNAM: Predicted Lineups

Columbus Crew (3-4-2-1): Patrick Schulte; Cesar Ruvalcaba, Rudy Camacho, Steven Moreira; Malte Amundsen, Andre Gomes, Tarun Karumanchi, Mohamed Farsi; Daniel Gazdag, Taha Habroune; Brais Mendez.

Pumas UNAM (4-3-3): Keylor Navas; Alvaro Angulo, Angel Azuaje, Nathan Silva, Tony Leone; Victor Arteaga, Pedro Vite, Adalberto Carrasquilla; Luciano Herrera, Juninho Vieira, Rodrigo Lopez.

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What time is the Columbus Crew vs Pumas UNAM match?

The Columbus Crew vs. Pumas UNAM match kicks off on Tuesday, August 11, at 7:30 PM ET. The game will be played at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field in Columbus, Ohio. The Crew’s official announcement confirms the 7:30 PM ET kickoff.