Club America vs Puebla: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Liga MX game on August 29, 2026

Club America welcome Puebla to Estadio Banorte for Matchday 6 of the 2026 Liga MX Apertura. The league leaders are unbeaten after five games, while Puebla have emerged as one of the tournament's early surprises. Here is how to watch in the USA.

Match Summary Match Club America vs Puebla Tournament Liga MX Date Saturday, August 29, 2026 Time 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT TV Channels TUDN USA, Univision, ViX Live Stream TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App

How to watch Club America vs Puebla in the USA

Club America vs Puebla will be available in the United States through TUDN USA, Univision and ViX, with the match also accessible online via TUDN.com, Univision NOW and the TUDN App.

Can I watch Club America vs Puebla for free?

No, there is currently no confirmed free streaming option for Club America vs Puebla in the United States. Therefore, viewers in the U.S. should have an active subscription or eligible TV-provider access before kickoff.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Club America will put its unbeaten start to the 2026 Apertura on the line against Puebla, with the league leaders looking to protect their place at the top of the table. America have collected 13 points from their first five matches, winning four and drawing one, while Puebla enter Matchday 6 in fifth place with 10 points after three wins, one draw and one loss.

Eduardo Mustre of Puebla celebrate scoring with teammates (Source: Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

The matchup comes at a demanding moment for America. The Aguilas have been balancing their Liga MX campaign with their run in the 2026 Leagues Cup, where they recently reached the semifinals after beating Columbus Crew 2-0 in the quarterfinals. That result extended their strong run across competitions.

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For Puebla, the opportunity is clear. A victory at Estadio Banorte would take them to 13 points, level with America at the top of the standings after six matches. La Franja also arrive with momentum after consecutive 3-2 victories against Pachuca and Santos Laguna, making this a much more challenging test for the leaders than the table positions alone might suggest.

Club America vs Puebla: Predicted Lineups

Club America (4-2-3-1): Rodolfo Cota; Dagoberto Espinoza, Sebastian Caceres, Israel Reyes, Kevin Alvarez; Alan Cervantes, Erick Sanchez; Brian Rodriguez, Raphael Veiga, Isaias Violante; Henry Martin.

Puebla (4-1-4-1): Daniel Gutierrez; Fernando Monarrez, Juan Pablo Vargas, Facundo Almada, Iker Moreno; Alonso Ramirez; Carlos Baltazar, Alejandro Organista, Bryan Garnica, Kevin Velasco; Eduardo Mustre.

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What time is the Club America vs Puebla match?

The Club America vs Puebla match kicks off at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 29. The game is part of Matchday 6 of the 2026 Liga MX Apertura and will be played at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City.