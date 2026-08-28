Erik Lira reportedly reaches agreement with AS Monaco to leave Cruz Azul

Erik Lira is reportedly one step away from making the biggest move of his career. The Mexican midfielder has reached a verbal agreement to join AS Monaco after the Ligue 1 club and Cruz Azul finally found common ground following weeks of negotiations.

Lira is coming off a great 2026 World Cup with Mexico, where his performances helped increase his profile in the international market. At 26, the midfielder is now set to leave Cruz Azul and begin a new chapter in European soccer.

The agreement was reported by Fabrizio Romano, who confirmed that only one final step remains before the transfer can move to the signing stage. Monaco still needs to free an extra non-EU roster spot before the deal can officially be completed.

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How much will Monaco pay Cruz Azul for Erik Lira?

Fabrizio Romano revealed the financial details of the agreement between the two clubs. “AS Monaco have reached verbal agreement for Mexican midfielder Erik Lira, here we go! €8m fee plus €3m add-ons to Cruz Azul with 20% sell-on clause. Final step needed: AS Monaco to free an extra spot then deal proceeds to signatures stage.”

The final package represents a significant improvement over Monaco’s initial proposal. The French club initially approached Cruz Azul with an offer of around €3 million, but the Mexican club was not willing to accept such a figure for one of its most important players.

Cruz Azul president Víctor Velazquez and Lira’s representatives pushed throughout the negotiations to improve the financial terms. That effort ultimately resulted in an agreement worth €8 million guaranteed, plus another €3 million in bonuses and variables.

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Most importantly for Cruz Azul, the deal also includes a 20% sell-on clause. The Mexican club will therefore retain an important financial interest in Lira’s future if Monaco eventually sells him.

Erik Lira is heading to Europe after World Cup breakout

The move represents the culmination of an impressive period for Lira. After his debut with Pumas UNAM, the midfielder became an important figure for Cruz Azul and eventually wore the captain’s armband. His performances in 2026, particularly during the World Cup with Mexico, helped create the opportunity to move to Europe.

Lira will now join Monaco with the chance to compete at one of the highest levels of European soccer. The French club sees the Mexican midfielder as a player capable of strengthening its midfield, while Lira finally gets the opportunity he has reportedly wanted throughout his career: playing in Europe.

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Cruz Azul also managed to protect its future interests in the deal. Rather than simply accepting a relatively modest transfer fee, the club negotiated a considerably larger guaranteed payment and retained 20% of the player’s future value.

What is missing for Erik Lira to join Monaco?

The agreement is not yet completely official. Monaco must first free an additional spot for a non-EU player. Once that issue is resolved, the transfer can move toward the final paperwork and signatures. Lira is expected to travel to France for his medical examinations before completing the move.

For Cruz Azul, it marks the departure of one of the club’s most important players. For Lira, it is the beginning of a completely different challenge. After becoming a champion with Cruz Azul and establishing himself with the Mexican national team, the midfielder is now ready to test himself in Ligue 1.