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Pachuca vs Chivas: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Liga MX game on August 29, 2026

Pachuca host Chivas at Estadio Hidalgo in Matchday 6 of the 2026 Liga MX Apertura. Guadalajara arrive in the top four after back-to-back league wins, while Pachuca are looking to climb from the bottom half of the table. Here is how to watch in the USA.

Francisco Venegas of Pachuca and Diego Campillo of Chivas
© Leopoldo Smith/Simon Barber -- Getty ImagesFrancisco Venegas of Pachuca and Diego Campillo of Chivas
Match Summary
MatchPachuca vs Chivas
TournamentLiga MX
DateSaturday, August 29, 2026
Time7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT
TV ChannelsTUDN USA, Univision
Live StreamTUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App

How to watch Pachuca vs Chivas in the USA

Pachuca vs Chivas will be available in the United States on TUDN and Univision. TUDN.com, Univision NOW and TUDN App will carry the match online.

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Can I watch Pachuca vs Chivas for free?

There is no confirmed free streaming option for Pachuca vs Chivas in the United States. Viewers need eligible access to the relevant service or TV provider to watch the game live.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Pachuca and Chivas meet at Estadio Hidalgo with three points carrying very different weight for the two sides in Matchday 6 of the 2026 Liga MX Apertura.

Chivas arrive with momentum after a 5-2 win over Tijuana and sit near the top of the table, while Pachuca are looking to turn around a difficult start and make better use of home advantage.

Roberto Alvarado of Chivas Guadalajara (Source: Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)

Roberto Alvarado of Chivas Guadalajara (Source: Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)

Chivas have won their last two Liga MX matches, beating Santos Laguna 1-0 before producing their most convincing attacking display of the campaign against Tijuana. The 5-2 victory included a two-goal performance from Ricardo Marin and moved Guadalajara into the upper part of the Apertura standings.

Pachuca, meanwhile, are searching for consistency. The Tuzos were held to a 1-1 draw by Atletico San Luis in their previous outing, a match in which goalkeeper Carlos Moreno scored a dramatic late equalizer.

The result extended a difficult run for Benjamin Mora‘s side, who have struggled to turn home matches into wins. Ahead of the Chivas visit, Mora made the situation clear, saying Pachuca should consider winning at home an obligation.

Pachuca vs Chivas: Predicted Lineups

Pachuca (4-2-3-1): Carlos Moreno; Carlos Sanchez, Sergio Barreto, Jorge Berlanga, Francisco Venegas; Elias Montiel, Christian Rivera; Oussama Idrissi, Alan Bautista, Kenedy; Salomon Rondon.

Chivas (3-4-2-1): Raul Rangel; Luis Romo, Diego Campillo, Miguel Gomez; Hugo Camberos, Ruben Gonzalez, Omar Govea, Yael Sandoval; Roberto Alvarado, Efrain Alvarez; Ricardo Marin.

What time is the Pachuca vs Chivas match?

The Pachuca vs Chivas match kicks off on Saturday, August 29, at 7:00 PM ET. The game is scheduled for 5:00 PM local time in Mexico and will be played at Estadio Hidalgo as part of Matchday 6 of the 2026 Liga MX Apertura.

  • Eastern Time: 7:00 PM
  • Central Time: 6:00 PM
  • Mountain Time: 5:00 PM
  • Pacific Time: 4:00 PM
Ariadna Pinheiro
Ariadna Pinheiro
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