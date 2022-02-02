Following the international break, it will be time for Liga MX action again this weekend. Club America and Atletico San Luis face off on Matchday 4 of the 2022 Torneo Clausura at Estadio Azteca aiming to claim their first win in the tournament. Here, find out the date and kick-off time. To watch it in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial).
The Aguilas began their campaign on the wrong foot, failing to claim a victory in their first two games. Santiago Solari's boys return home hoping to bounce back from a 2-0 defeat to reigning champions Atlas last time out.
San Luis, meanwhile, will also set foot at the Azteca seeking their first win of the year. A poor start to the Clausura cost Marcelo Mendez Russo his job following a defeat to Juarez - the third in a row for the team, who has also failed to score so far. Will newly-appointed manager Andre Jardine reverse their fortunes?
Club America vs San Luis: Date
Club America and Atletico San Luis will face each other on Saturday, February 5 at Estadio Azteca on Matchday 4 of the Liga MX 2022 Torneo Clausura. Last time they met last year, the Aguilas won 1-0.
Club America vs San Luis: Time by State in the US
ET: 8 PM
CT: 7 PM
MT: 6 PM
PT: 5 PM
TV channel in the US to watch Club America vs San Luis
The game between Club America and Atletico San Luis will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDNxtra, TUDN App, TUDN USA, and Univision.