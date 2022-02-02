Club America welcome Atletico San Luis to the Estadio Azteca this weekend on Matchday 4 of the Liga MX 2022 Torneo Clausura. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch the game in the US.

Club America vs San Luis: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US for 2022 Liga MX Clausura

Following the international break, it will be time for Liga MX action again this weekend. Club America and Atletico San Luis face off on Matchday 4 of the 2022 Torneo Clausura at Estadio Azteca aiming to claim their first win in the tournament. Here, find out the date and kick-off time. To watch it in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Aguilas began their campaign on the wrong foot, failing to claim a victory in their first two games. Santiago Solari's boys return home hoping to bounce back from a 2-0 defeat to reigning champions Atlas last time out.

San Luis, meanwhile, will also set foot at the Azteca seeking their first win of the year. A poor start to the Clausura cost Marcelo Mendez Russo his job following a defeat to Juarez - the third in a row for the team, who has also failed to score so far. Will newly-appointed manager Andre Jardine reverse their fortunes?

Club America vs San Luis: Date

Club America and Atletico San Luis will face each other on Saturday, February 5 at Estadio Azteca on Matchday 4 of the Liga MX 2022 Torneo Clausura. Last time they met last year, the Aguilas won 1-0.

Club America vs San Luis: Time by State in the US

ET: 8 PM

CT: 7 PM

MT: 6 PM

PT: 5 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Club America vs San Luis

The game between Club America and Atletico San Luis will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDNxtra, TUDN App, TUDN USA, and Univision.