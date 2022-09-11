Club America will try to keep their impressive win streak against Santos Laguna. Read here to check out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Club America will face off with Santos Laguna on a pending game from Matchday 5 of Liga MX Apertura 2022. Here is all the information you need to know including the date, time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free in the US. A great option to see the match is fuboTV (7-day free trial).

America are living a historic moment with nine consecutive wins, a feat which is a new record for the club. Last weekend, the hot streak seemed to be over against Necaxa in Aguascalientes, but, Fernando Ortiz's team came back from a 1-0 deficit to take the victory (2-1). As a consequence, Club America is tied atop of the table with Monterrey and the famous Aguilas could take sole possession of the lead if they sum any points against Santos.

Meanwhile, Santos Laguna rescued a draw (3-3) in dramatic fashion against the worst team in Liga MX: Queretaro. Carlos Acevedo, the extraordinary goalkeeper for Santos, scored unbelievably in the last seconds of the game and that amazing play was crucial because his team is now in third place with 26 points. For many experts, America and Santos might meet again in Apertura 2022's final.

Club America vs Santos Laguna: Date

Club America will host Santos Laguna on a reprogrammed game from Matchday 5 of Liga MX Apertura 2022 on Wednesday, September 14 at 10:05 PM (ET). The match will be played at Azteca Stadium, home of the famous Aguilas in Mexico City.

Club America vs Santos Laguna: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

How to watch Club America vs Santos Laguna in the US

Club America against Santos Laguna in Matchday 5 of Liga MX Apertura 2022 will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Other options if you don't want to miss the game in the United States are TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA and Univision.