Club Leon vs LAFC: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 CONCACAF Champions League in your country

Club Leon and LAFC meet in the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League. This game will take place at Estadio León in León de los Aldama. The Mexicans want to recover the title. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 CONCACAF Champions League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

[Watch Club Leon vs LAFC online free in the US on Fubo]

Leon are fighting to finish half the year with a title since they couldn’t do anything to win the 2023 Clausura Tournament. Leon eliminated Tigres UANL during the semi-finals.

LAFC are one of the top teams in the 2023 MLS season, they started the season well and eliminated Philadelphia Union in the CONCACHAMPIONS semi-finals.

Club Leon vs LAFC: Kick-Off Time

Club Leon and LAFC play for the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League on Wednesday, May 31 at Estadio León in León de los Aldama.

Argentina: 11:00 PM

Brazil: 11:00 PM

Canada: 10:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 4:00 AM June 1

United States: 10:00 PM (ET)

Club Leon vs LAFC: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Brazil: Star+, ESPN4, NOW NET e Claro

Canada: Fubo Canada, OneSoccer

International: Facebook Live, CONCACAF GO, YouTube, Bet365

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Netherlands Antilles: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), Univision NOW, TUDN.com, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1, FOX Sports App, UniMás, TUDN USA, TUDN App