Club Leon and LAFC meet in the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League. This game will take place at Estadio León in León de los Aldama. The Mexicans want to recover the title. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 CONCACAF Champions League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Leon are fighting to finish half the year with a title since they couldn’t do anything to win the 2023 Clausura Tournament. Leon eliminated Tigres UANL during the semi-finals.
LAFC are one of the top teams in the 2023 MLS season, they started the season well and eliminated Philadelphia Union in the CONCACHAMPIONS semi-finals.
Club Leon vs LAFC: Kick-Off Time
Club Leon and LAFC play for the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League on Wednesday, May 31 at Estadio León in León de los Aldama.
Argentina: 11:00 PM
Brazil: 11:00 PM
Canada: 10:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 4:00 AM June 1
United States: 10:00 PM (ET)
Club Leon vs LAFC: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Brazil: Star+, ESPN4, NOW NET e Claro
Canada: Fubo Canada, OneSoccer
International: Facebook Live, CONCACAF GO, YouTube, Bet365
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Netherlands Antilles: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), Univision NOW, TUDN.com, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1, FOX Sports App, UniMás, TUDN USA, TUDN App