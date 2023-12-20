Manchester City have set up a meeting with Fluminense in the FIFA Club World Cup 2023 final after beating Urawa Red Diamonds 3-0 on Tuesday. However, the team made a decision before the semifinal that will prevent both Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne from playing in the tournament decider.

Though the two stars were initially included by Pep Guardiola in City’s Club World Cup squad, the club ultimately removed them from the roster before the clash against the Japanese team.

Club World Cup rules state a team can only field players who were on the roster in the semifinals, which is why both Haaland and De Bruyne are not eligible against Fluminense. Jeremy Doku has also been cut from the tournament squad before the semis, so he won’t play in the final either.

Haaland, De Bruyne have yet to come back from injuries

While City could have kept Haaland and De Bruyne on the squad anyway to try and see if they could make it on time for the final, it looks like the club wasn’t even interested in testing that possibility.

The Norwegian striker has been dealing with a foot problem that hasn’t let him train with the rest of his teammates yet. The Belgian star, meanwhile, is in the final stage of his recovery from a hamstring surgery. Doku has also been on the sidelines for the last two weeks with a leg injury.

“Kevin started training yesterday and will train with us tomorrow but it’s been three months so he cannot play in the final, but he is getting better. Erling still cannot train,” Guardiola said following his team’s semifinal win, via Esteemed Kompany.