Colo Colo take on Alianza Lima at Estadio Monumental David Arellano in Santiago de Chile for the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group Stage. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Colo Colo vs Alianza Lima: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group Stage

Colo Colo and Alianza Lima meet in a Group F game of the 2022 Copa Libertadores. This game will take place at Estadio Monumental David Arellano in Santiago de Chile. Visitors want to do everything possible to win. Here is all the detailed information about this Copa Libertadores game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Colo Colo won their first game of the group stage against Fortaleza 1-2 on the road, that game was an example of the offensive power of the Chileans in the Copa Libertadores and also served to send a message to the other brazilian teams in the tournament.

Alianza Lima did not have the same luck as Colo Colo since they played at home against River Plate and lost 0-1. But Alianza Lima's defense stopped most of the Argentines' offensive attacks.

Colo Colo vs Alianza Lima: Date

Colo Colo and Alianza Lima play for the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group Stage on Wednesday, April 13 at Estadio Monumental David Arellano in Santiago de Chile. The visitors have a good defense that was effective against River, but the home team is the group leader and they don't want to lose the first spot.

Colo Colo vs Alianza Lima: Time by state in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Colo Colo vs Alianza Lima at the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group Stage

This game for the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group Stage, Colo Colo and Alianza Lima at the Estadio Monumental David Arellano in Santiago de Chile on Wednesday, April 13, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT