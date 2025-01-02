Caitlin Clark gushes over Fever legend Tamika Catchings's support during her rookie season

Caitlin Clark joined Travis and Jason Kelce on their New Heights podcast to reflect on her remarkable year and discuss a range of topics. During the conversation, the Indiana Fever guard shared how WNBA legend Tamika Catchings was one of the key veterans who supported her throughout her rookie season.

“One person that comes to mind is Tamika Catchings, who was an MVP in the WNBA and won the Championship with the Indiana Fever in 2012,” she said when the brothers asked her about a former player that helped her. “Tamika is still a huge figure in the Indianapolis community, and she was one of the first people to text me after I was drafted.”

Clark continued, “She still checks in on me, which is so cool. It’s amazing to have someone like her, who isn’t in the building every day, but means so much to the community and the organization. She’s a legend—her number is in the rafters.”

“I idolized her and looked up to her, so for her to take just a moment to check in and see how I’m doing is really special. We’ve built a relationship that’s still growing, and she comes around every now and then,” she added.

Tamika Catchings is one of the Fever most regarded former players (David Ramos/Getty Images)

Clark opened up about feeling ‘pressure’ during her rookie season

Clark also opened up about the challenges of being a rookie, especially after such a quick transition between college and professional sports. “You come in as a rookie, and like you said, you’re trying to figure out a new environment, new teammates. You don’t want to say too much, but you also don’t want to say too little. It’s just so hard,” she said.

“But in my situation—and obviously yours too—you’re already highly regarded, so people are looking to you to be something, to be someone. It’s tough. You’re trying to find your footing but also not overstep. I think that was one of my struggles early on. I didn’t know what to say, how to say it, or how people were going to react,” she added.

Caitlin Clark revealed that she struggled during her first months in the WNBA (teph Chambers/Getty Images)

However, she said that her teammates were very helpful during the process. “I had a lot of really good vets around me, though, and I’m really grateful for that. We also had a fairly young team, so a lot of people had been through it recently and understood how I felt. That was helpful. But I think this is a huge challenge in any professional sport—you’re trying to learn, but at the same time, people are looking at you to perform and be what they drafted you to be. That pressure can be tough.”

Clark is ready for a new challenge with the Fever

After being named WNBA Rookie of the Year and leading the Indiana Fever to their first playoff appearance since 2016, Clark is now focused on pursuing a championship with the team. Her determination is bolstered by the Fever’s recent hiring of Stephanie White—a franchise legend—as their new head coach for the 2025 season, which begins in May.