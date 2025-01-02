NCAAF News: In addition to Jalen Milroe, Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer waves goodbye to another star

Kalen DeBoer couldn’t close out 2024 the way he had envisioned in his first year as head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide. After a disappointing Jalen Milroe showing against the Michigan Wolverines at the Reliaquest Bowl, Alabama fell by a score of 19-13. Moreover, DeBoer learned one of the best defensive players in the program will not be returning for the 2025 season.

DeBoer and Alabama will face many challenges during the offseason in order to put together a competitive roster in hopes of making their way back to the SEC throne. This last season was very underwhelming and the school in Tuscaloosa is definitely expecting better results in 2025. However, the Crimson Tide will miss a key defensive player.

Despite sustaining an injury midway through the Reliaquest Bowl, which caused him to miss the rest of the action, junior linebacker Jihaad Campbell has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft. The talented inside linebacker put on a sensational campaign, and will not be returning for his fourth year of college football.

As a result, DeBoer will be without one of the top players in the Crimson Tide’s defense, making the climb even steeper for the 2025 NCAA season, especially with Bama also losing quarterback Jalen Milroe.

Jihaad Campbell #11 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble during the first quarter against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Campbell’s stats in breakout season

Jihaad Campbell earned the starting job in the 2023 season, yet it was during 2024 that his production took off. Campbell walked into Alabama as a five-star recruit in the 2022 class, and was drawn in by legendary coach Nick Saban, as he was sought after by every top program in the nation.

During the 2024 campaign, Campbell posted astonishing numbers. He led the defense with 54 solo tackles, while registering 11.5 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 1 interception.

Milroe declares for the NFL Draft

Although it seemed almost certain that Milroe would declare for the 2025 NFL Draft at the start of the season, the suspense grew as the quarterback’s statements cast doubt on his future.

Regardless, after much consideration, Milroe announced his decision to declare for the NFL Draft with an emotional statement on his Instagram account. The 22-year-old quarterback chose not to use his final year of eligibility, having redshirted his freshman year in college football, and instead decided to pursue a career at the professional level.

Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates the win after a game against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on November 09, 2024 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

“To the entire Alabama family, thank you for embracing a kid from Texas and allowing me the honor of wearing the script ‘A’. Representing the university has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” Milroe stated on his farewell post. “Football has always been my passion, and since I was a kid, I dreamed of competing at the highest level… With that said, I am declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft. Roll Tide forever!”