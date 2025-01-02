Following in LeBron James’ footsteps, his youngest son, Bryce James, made an official commitment to the Arizona Wildcats. He took to Instagram to announce the news, with his brother, Bronny James, offering a supportive reaction on the same platform.

While Bryce’s announcement sparked some reactions, what stood out was Bronny’s decision to simply repost his younger brother’s message without adding any personal comments on his brother’s upcoming move to the Wildcats in 2025.

Many fans interpreted Bronny’s move as selfless, especially considering LeBron’s aspirations of becoming one of the few athletes to play alongside both of his sons on the same court. Bryce’s talent has already drawn attention, with Bryce impressing in a three-point contest, further fueling buzz around his future.

Meanwhile, Bronny continues to develop his game, making strides in the G League but seeing limited minutes in the NBA. However, this season could provide a significant opportunity for him to embrace a role similar to JJ Redick’s, potentially showcasing his skills and carving out a more prominent spot in the league.

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts with Bronny James and Bryce James after scoring to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, surpassing Abdul-Jabbar’s career total of 38,387 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

LeBron’s potential reunion with Bryce in the NBA

LeBron James is planning to play for at least two more seasons, with the possibility of extending his career by a third, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. And that could be enough time to see if he is able to play with Bryce in the same team.

Charania also noted that the 2024-25 season could coincide with a potential retirement for James, aligning with the NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles. That season would mark Year 23 for the future Hall of Famer, making it a fitting milestone for his potential exit from the league.

Could LeBron achieve that?

At just 17 years old, Bryce James is already making waves in the NCAA as he gears up for a potential NBA career. However, due to the league’s age eligibility rules, he won’t be eligible for the NBA Draft for a few more years.

If LeBron James decides to extend his career into 2026, it could pave the way for him to share the court with both of his sons. By that time, Bryce will be 19, while LeBron will be 42—a rare and potentially historic moment in basketball history. Until then, all eyes will be on LeBron and Bronny as they look to make an impact on the Lakers’ success this season.

