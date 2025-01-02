FIFA explores major rule changes for soccer in 2025, including significant adjustments to VAR

FIFA, in collaboration with the International Football Association Board (IFAB), is reviewing potential changes to soccer regulations aimed at enhancing various aspects of the game, optimizing match time, and improving the efficiency of VAR implementation. Some of these changes could be approved in the near future and implemented during official tournaments in 2025.

The IFAB’s most recent meeting, held in London, England, at the end of 2024, focused on several possible modifications to be applied in the short term. Among the most notable is a significant shift in the use of technology. VAR, a tool introduced nearly a decade ago, may undergo substantial changes in how it is applied.

The proposal under consideration involves the introduction of Football Video Support (FVS). Unlike the current system, which relies on a panel of referees observing the match and advising the on-field official, FVS would be activated at the request of the coaches of each team.

This adjustment would make technology-driven interventions for clarifying refereeing decisions contingent upon the teams’ requests rather than being initiated automatically. Additionally, it would reduce the cost of implementing the technology, making it feasible for use in lower-budget soccer leagues.

The LED board shows the “penalty kick check” message during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Spain and Croatia at Olympiastadion on June 15, 2024 in Berlin, Germany.

Other technological enhancements

Additional technological improvements are also being considered. One change already implemented in some tournaments in 2024 is the live announcement of VAR-reviewed decisions over loudspeakers. This initiative aims to increase transparency, ensuring both players and spectators understand the reasoning behind officiating decisions.

Another notable development involves the semi-automatic offside system, which was introduced at the 2022 Qatar World Cup. This technology speeds up the process of determining offside situations, and FIFA aims to expand its use to other competitions.

Further innovations include the potential use of referee-worn cameras, offering a unique perspective on their decision-making process. This would not only help assess referees’ performances but also provide valuable material for future analysis and training.

Proposed rule changes

Alongside technological adjustments, the IFAB is also considering significant rule changes to improve the flow of the game. A primary concern is time optimization, specifically addressing delays caused by goalkeepers when in possession of the ball or during goal kicks. The new rule could limit goalkeepers to eight seconds before they must play the ball, or risk conceding a throw-in or corner kick to the opposing team.

Additionally, the captain’s zone initiative, introduced recently to limit protests, could be expanded and enforced more strictly. This rule confines referee interactions to team captains, aiming to reduce unnecessary player protests and streamline communication with officials.

What is the International Football Association Board?

Founded in 1886, the International Football Association Board is the body responsible for defining soccer’s rules. Since 1904, its authority has been recognized by FIFA, which holds a crucial role within the board. FIFA’s vote carries 50% weight in decisions, although changes to regulations require a minimum of 75% approval from the board members.

After its meeting in London at the close of 2024, the IFAB is scheduled to reconvene in March 2025 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Final decisions on these proposed rule changes could be made at that time, signaling that their implementation in official tournaments may be imminent.