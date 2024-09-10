Colombia vs Argentina: Lineups for Matchday 8 of South American 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Colombia and Argentina face off in Barranquilla today on Matchday 8 of the Conmebol 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. Find out here the lineups.

After an exciting Matchay 7, the South American 2026 World Cup Qualifiers resume with another fixture. On Matchday 8, Colombia host Argentina at the Estadio Metropolitano in Barranquilla for a rematch of the past 2024 Copa America final. The kick-off is near, and the lineups are set.

Colombia are coming fresh from a 1-1 draw against Peru, saving a point thanks to Luis Diaz‘s late goal on Friday night. Nestor Lorenzo’s side are currently third in the table with 13 points, just one behind Uruguay.

Meanwhile, Argentina are still at the top of the table of the qualifiers with 18 points. Alexis Mac Allister, Julian Alvarez and Paulo Dybala scored on Thursday night to give La Albiceleste a decisive 3-0 win over Chile in Buenos Aires.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Colombia’s lineup vs Argentina

Colombia will be missing two of their most experienced players for this squad, with veteran goalkeeper David Ospina and Davinson Sanchez both sidelined due to injury. While James Rodriguez started on the bench against Peru, after not playing since signing with Rayo Vallecano. However, he will start today.

Nestor Lorenzo, Colombia’s head coach (Franklin Jacome/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Colombia’s lineup: Camilo Vargas; Daniel Muñoz, Jhon Lucumi, Carlos Cuesta, Johan Mojica; Jefferson Lerma, Richard Rios, James Rodríguez; Jhon Arias, Jhon Córdoba and Luis Díaz.

Advertisement

Argentina’s lineup vs Colombia

Argentina come to the match without two of their most important figures. Lionel Messi wasn’t called up as he is still recovering from an ankle injury sustained in the 2024 Copa America final against Colombia. Meanwhile, Angel Di Maria officially retired from the national team.

Advertisement

Argentina’s lineup: Emiliano Martinez; Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Leandro Paredes, Nico Gonzalez; Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez.