Trending topics:
Conmebol Qualifiers

Colombia vs Argentina: Lineups for Matchday 8 of South American 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Colombia and Argentina face off in Barranquilla today on Matchday 8 of the Conmebol 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. Find out here the lineups.

Lionel Scaloni, Head Coach of Argentina reacts prior to the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 match between Chile and Argentina
© Mitchell Leff/Getty ImagesLionel Scaloni, Head Coach of Argentina reacts prior to the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 match between Chile and Argentina

By Natalia Lobo

After an exciting Matchay 7, the South American 2026 World Cup Qualifiers resume with another fixture. On Matchday 8, Colombia host Argentina at the Estadio Metropolitano in Barranquilla for a rematch of the past 2024 Copa America final. The kick-off is near, and the lineups are set.

Colombia are coming fresh from a 1-1 draw against Peru, saving a point thanks to Luis Diaz‘s late goal on Friday night. Nestor Lorenzo’s side are currently third in the table with 13 points, just one behind Uruguay.

Meanwhile, Argentina are still at the top of the table of the qualifiers with 18 points. Alexis Mac Allister, Julian Alvarez and Paulo Dybala scored on Thursday night to give La Albiceleste a decisive 3-0 win over Chile in Buenos Aires.

Advertisement

Colombia’s lineup vs Argentina

Colombia will be missing two of their most experienced players for this squad, with veteran goalkeeper David Ospina and Davinson Sanchez both sidelined due to injury. While James Rodriguez started on the bench against Peru, after not playing since signing with Rayo Vallecano. However, he will start today.

nestor lorenzo

Nestor Lorenzo, Colombia’s head coach (Franklin Jacome/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Colombia’s lineup: Camilo Vargas; Daniel Muñoz, Jhon Lucumi, Carlos Cuesta, Johan Mojica; Jefferson Lerma, Richard Rios, James Rodríguez; Jhon Arias, Jhon Córdoba and Luis Díaz.

Argentina’s lineup vs Colombia

Argentina come to the match without two of their most important figures. Lionel Messi wasn’t called up as he is still recovering from an ankle injury sustained in the 2024 Copa America final against Colombia. Meanwhile, Angel Di Maria officially retired from the national team.

Advertisement

Argentina’s lineup: Emiliano Martinez; Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Leandro Paredes, Nico Gonzalez; Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez.

natalia lobo
Natalia Lobo

Natalia is a sports journalist at Bolavip US, where she covers soccer, tennis, and the broader sports world. She also works as an entertainment journalist at Spoiler US, focusing on the film industry, series, reality TV, and celebrity news. With a diverse background that includes reporting on sports, fashion, and culture, she brings a rich and varied perspective to her current roles. Natalia holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and Media from the Universidad Central of Venezuela (UCV) and has over eight years of experience in digital media. She has previously contributed her bilingual skills in English and Spanish to outlets such as Revista Exclusiva and Cambio16.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Neither 76ers nor Lakers: Heat star Jimmy Butler surprisingly linked with another NBA team
NBA

Neither 76ers nor Lakers: Heat star Jimmy Butler surprisingly linked with another NBA team

NCAAF News: Miami OC makes something clear to Heisman favorite Cam Ward, Hurricanes
Sports

NCAAF News: Miami OC makes something clear to Heisman favorite Cam Ward, Hurricanes

Where to watch Paraguay vs Brazil live in the USA: Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers
Soccer

Where to watch Paraguay vs Brazil live in the USA: Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers

Where to watch Canada vs Mexico live in the USA: 2024 international friendly game
Soccer

Where to watch Canada vs Mexico live in the USA: 2024 international friendly game

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo