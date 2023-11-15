Matchday 5 of the South American 2026 World Cup Qualifiers has a very interesting match between Colombia and Brazil. Here are the probable lineups for this game.

The CONMEBOL Qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup are among the lengthiest in the world. Ten nations fiercely compete against each other in some of the most intense and passionate soccer matches.

It is noteworthy that these Qualifiers will be different. CONMEBOL has been awarded two additional spots for the upcoming World Cup. Therefore, each squad needs to finish among the top six places to advance directly and avoid the International Playoff.

Colombia’s predicted lineup

Colombia arrives to this match with six points acquired in four games. The Cafetaleros have won only one of those duels and tied the other three, so it is crucial for them to get the victory at home against Brazil.

Radamel Falcao Garcia, the legendary striker, hasn’t been called up for these Qualifiers. It is one of the most noticeable absences in this squad, but it seems like Colombia has a very strong roster to fight against the Canarinha.

Colombia’s probable starting 11: Alvaro Montero; Deiver Machado, Davinson Sanchez, Carlos Cuesta, Yerson Mosquera; Richard Rios, Matheus Uribe, James Rodriguez; Luis Diaz, Jhon Arias and Rafael Santos Borre.

Brazil’s predicted lineup

On the flip side, we have Brazil. The five-time World Cup champions are facing challenges in these Qualifiers, but securing a victory on the road against Colombia would inject them with more hope for the rest of them.

The most important absence is, undoubtedly, Neymar. The winger suffered a torn ACL during their 2-0 loss against Uruguay, and he will be out for at least ten months.

Brazil’s probable starting 11: Allison; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhaes, Lodi; Bruno Guimaraes, David Neres, Raphael Veiga; Richarlison, Rodrygo, and Vinicius Jr.