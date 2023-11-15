Colombia vs Brazil: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online Conmebol 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in your country

The International break has arrived and the Conmebol Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup restart. Colombia and Brazil will have a very interesting matchup, so here’s all the information you need to know to follow this attractive game.

[Watch Colombia vs Brazil online in the US on Fanatiz]

Colombia enters Matchday 5 with one victory and three draws. They haven’t suffered a single defeat in these Qualifiers, but those draws have held them back from achieving higher positions in the standings.

On the other hand is Brazil. The five-time World Cup champions have not had the best start of the Qualifiers, with two wins, one draw, and one tough loss against Uruguay in the most recent game.

Colombia vs Brazil: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 9 PM

Australia: 11 AM (Friday)

Bangladesh: 6 AM (Friday)

Belgium: 1 AM (Friday)

Brazil: 9 PM

Canada: 7 PM (EDT)

Croatia: 1 AM (Friday)

Denmark: 1 AM (Friday)

Egypt: 2 AM (Friday)

France: 1 AM (Friday)

Germany: 1 AM (Friday)

Ghana: 12 AM (Friday)

Greece: 2 AM (Friday)

India: 5:30 AM (Friday)

Indonesia: 8 AM (Friday)

Ireland: 12 AM (Friday)

Israel: 2 AM (Friday)

Italy: 1 AM (Friday)

Jamaica: 7 PM

Kenya: 3 AM (Friday)

Malaysia: 8 AM (Friday)

Mexico: 6 PM

Morocco: 1 AM (Friday)

Netherlands: 1 AM (Friday)

New Zealand: 1 PM (Friday)

Nigeria: 1 AM (Friday)

Norway: 1 AM (Friday)

Philippines: 8 AM (Friday)

Poland: 1 AM (Friday)

Portugal: 12 AM (Friday)

Saudi Arabia: 3 AM (Friday)

Serbia: 1 AM (Friday)

Singapore: 8 AM (Friday)

South Africa: 2 AM (Friday)

Spain: 1 AM (Friday)

Sweden: 1 AM (Friday)

Switzerland: 1 AM (Friday)

UAE: 4 AM (Friday)

UK: 12 AM (Friday)

United States: 7 PM (ET)

How to watch Colombia vs Brazil in your country

Argentina: TyC Sports 2, TyC Sports Play

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, SporTV, Globo, Canais Globo

International: Fanatiz International

Israel: Sport 1

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, sooka, Astro Go

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Saudi Arabia: SSC

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 4, Movistar Liga de Campeones

United States: Fanatiz

Uruguay: DIRECTV Sports Uruguay, NS Eventos 1, Antel TV, TCC, Montecable HD 1, AUF TV

*In the USA and Canada, in USD and CAD respectively, the game will be offered as pay-per-view (PPV) for $29.99 per game, or $49.99 for two games of the same team, or $99.99 for a package with all the available games on Fanatiz.