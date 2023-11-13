How to watch Colombia vs Brazil online in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The CONMEBOL Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup heat up with an enticing matchup between Colombia and Brazil. Both national teams are eager for a victory to climb the standings and narrow the gap with Argentina, the current leader.

[Watch Colombia vs Brazil online in the US on Fanatiz]

Colombia has struggled in the early stages of the CONMEBOL Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, securing only one win and three draws. A crucial home victory against Brazil becomes imperative for their aspirations in the competition.

Brazil has displayed a mixed performance in the CONMEBOL Qualifiers, clinching two wins, a draw, and a loss, notably to Uruguay. A pivotal away victory against Colombia is essential for them to narrow the gap with Argentina, the current leader with 12 points in the standings.

When will Colombia vs Brazil be played?

Colombia and Brazil will face off on Thursday, November 16. It will at 7:00 PM (ET) in Estadio Metropolitano. It’s the first meeting between these two national teams in the Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Colombia vs Brazil: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Colombia vs Brazil in the US

This game for Matchday 5 of the CONMEBOL Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup between Colombia vs Brazil will be broadcast in the US by Fanatiz. They will be offered as pay-per-view (PPV) for $29.99 per game.