The CONMEBOL Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup start again. Brazil faces to huge challenges this week, as they will have two tough matches against Colombia and Argentina. Unfortunately for them, Neymar hasn’t been called for these games.

It has been a year since Argentina lifted the trophy in Qatar 2022. Now, all CONMEBOL nations are actively participating in the Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which is set to take place in Canada, the United States, and Mexico.

Brazil dominated the last Qualifiers, but their journey to Qatar 2022 was not what fans expected. Now, they are once again vying for a place in the upcoming World Cup, aiming to secure the top spot in CONMEBOL.

Match Preview

The CONMEBOL Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup have been full of surprises. Argentina continues to perform at a top level, leading the qualification, while Brazil has not had the best start.

In the initial four games of the Qualifiers, Brazil secured two wins, had one draw, and suffered one loss. They started their journey with an impressive 5-1 triumph over Bolivia but faced a setback with a recent 2-0 defeat against Uruguay.

Colombia currently holds the 5th position in the Qualifiers with six points out of a possible 12. Despite not suffering any losses in the first four games, three consecutive draws have prevented them from securing higher positions.

The Cafetaleros secured their first victory against Venezuela with a final score of 1-0. Nevertheless, they faced challenges against Chile, Uruguay, and Ecuador, ending in draws and sharing points with these three squads.

In their matchup, Brazil has dominated Colombia, remaining undefeated against the Cafetaleros since 2015. However, the Canarinha faces this match with a significant setback—Neymar’s absence.

What happened to Neymar?

During their loss to Uruguay in the last International break, Neymar suffered a torn ACL and meniscus in his left knee. Because of this injury, the winger will be out for at least 10 months.

His team, Al Hilal, will receive approximately €7.5 million from FIFA as compensation for the injury. However, it appears that it is his nation that needs him the most nowadays.