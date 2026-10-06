Predicted lineups for Colombia vs Peru for 2026 international friendly today

As Colombia and Peru prepare for their international friendly, both South American sides are expected to field marquee, star-studded lineups.

Colombia looks to bounce back in its final international friendly against Peru following a recent loss to Paraguay. Carrying a roster stacked with young talent making their national team debuts, Los Cafeteros aim to get back in the win column against a Peruvian side also seeking redemption after a defeat to Canada.

With Jhon Arias expected to anchor Colombia’s attack, head coach Nestor Lorenzo has an opportunity to test fresh talent as he retools the lineup. The match serves as a crucial trial period following the international retirements of playmakers James Rodriguez and Juan Fernando Quintero.

On the other side, veteran goalkeeper Pedro Gallese leads a Peru squad actively searching for its next generation of talent after legend Paolo Guerrero called it quits on his international career. Head coach Mano Menezes will use the tune-up to experiment with new lineups against a key CONMEBOL rival ahead of upcoming World Cup qualifying.

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The matchup marks the final international break outing for both sides following the 2026 World Cup. From here, both federations shift their focus toward prep work for the 2028 Copa América in the United States.

𝘿𝙚𝙨𝙙𝙚 𝙈𝙞𝙖𝙢𝙞, 𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙢𝙤𝙨 𝙇𝙄𝙎𝙏𝙊𝙎 𝙥𝙖𝙧𝙖 𝙚𝙡 𝙟𝙪𝙚𝙜𝙤 𝙙𝙚 𝙝𝙤𝙮! 😉👊



🆚 🇵🇪

🗓 Martes 6 de octubre

🕞 6:45 pm (hora COL)

🏟 NU Stadium, Miami (Estados Unidos)

🏆 Amistoso Internacional

📺 Fútbol RCN, App Canal RCN – Gol Caracol, Ditu… pic.twitter.com/8W2OGxETDU — Selección Colombia (@FCFSeleccionCol) October 6, 2026

Predicted lineups: Colombia vs. Peru

Alongside Arias, defender Davinson Sanchez is expected to start and wear the captain’s armband following Rodriguez’s departure. Here is how Colombia is expected to line up:

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Goalkeeper: Kevin Mier

Defenders: Daniel Munoz (RB), Jhon Lucumi (CB), Davinson Sanchez (CB), Samuel Velasquez (LB)

Midfielders: Gustavo Puerta, Richard Rios, Matias Orozco

Forwards: Jhon Arias (RW), Luis Javier Suarez (ST), Carlos Andres Gomez (LW)

Meanwhile, Peru is expected to feature veteran Yoshimar Yotun in central midfield, with Oliver Sonne starting at right back. Here is the projected lineup for La Bicolor:

Goalkeeper: Pedro Gallese

Defenders: Oliver Sonne (RB), Erick Noriega (CB), Renzo Garces (CB), Marcos Lopez (LB)

Midfielders: Wilder Cartagena, Yoshimar Yotun, Oslimg Mora, Piero Magallanes, Jairo Velez

Forward: Alex Valera

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Key takeaways