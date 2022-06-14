Colon host River Plate for Matchday 3 of the Argentine League. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free in the United States.

Colon and River Plate will look for their first victory in this 2022 Argentine League when they face each other for Matchday 3. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions and odds. If you want to watch it live, you can do it in the United States on Paramount + (free trial).

In their first two games, River Plate obtained two goalless draws first against Defensa y Justicia and then against Atletico Tucuman. Two games without scoring goals, something extremely curious in the case of a team as offensive as Marcelo Gallardo's. That is why they will be looking for their first victory when they visit Colon.

In the case of the "Sabaleros", they also drew in their first two presentations, although in their case it was 1-1 against Atletico Tucuman and 2-2 in the Santa Fe Derby against Union 2-2. Like River, they want to fight at the top of this 2022 Argentine League and for this they must start to win.

Colon vs River Plate: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Time: 6:00 PM (ET)

Location: Brigadier General Estanislao Lopez Stadium, Santa Fe, Argentina

Live Stream in the US: Paramount +

Colon vs River Plate: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Colon vs River Plate: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Without counting friendlies or National Cups, River Plate and Colon have faced each other in a total of 71 games and as could be expected, the "Millonarios" are the vast dominators of the statistics having won more than half of those games: 36 in total. Colon, for their part, obtained 16 victories and there were also 21 draws.

The last time they faced each other was in the 2021 Argentine League. On that occasion, Colon as visitors to "El Monumental" won a meritorious 2-1 with goals from Aliendro and Goez, while Suarez scored for River.

How to watch or live stream Colon vs River Plate in the US

The game that Colon and River Plate will play this Wednesday, June 15 at the Brigadier General Estanislao Lopez Stadium for the Matchday 3 of 2022 Argentine League will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount + (free trial). Other options: TyC Sports Internacional, ViX.

Colon vs River Plate: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: River Plate are the favorite with -110 odds, while Colon have +300. A tie would finish in a +250 payout.

DraftKings Colon +300 Tie +250 River Plate -110

*Odds via DraftKings