The Concacaf 2022 World Cup Qualifiers are coming to an end, with only two round left. The USMNT, Mexico and Canada are looking to book their ticket to Qatar as soon as possible. Here, check out how things stand after Matchday 12.

With tonight's results no team has qualified yet to the World Cup. After a five-match unbeaten run, Canada lost to Costa Rica as visitors. While, Panama and Honduras tied, leaving everything open.

With that result, Mexico and the USMNT also couldn't clinch a spot in the next World Cup as they drew without goals at the Azteca Stadium. On the other hand, Jamaica and El Salvador also tied earlier on Thursday.

Concacaf 2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Matchday 12 results

Jamaica 1-1 El Salvador

Panama 1-1 Honduras

Mexico - USA

Costa Rica 1-0 Canada

Concacaf 2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Next round games

Canada vs Jamaica

El Salvador vs Costa Rica

USA vs Panama

Honduras vs Mexico

Concacaf 2022 World Cup Qualifiers Standings

With today’s result, Canada are still atop of the standings but only three points above Mexico and the USMNT, who are still third and second, respectively. The other significant change is that Costa Rica enters the Top four after defeating Canada. Here, check out the table: