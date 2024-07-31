Concacaf’s regional tournament will take place sometime in June or July of 2025. The idea is for the tournament to increase its level of play by inviting teams from other confederations.

The 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup will be unlike any previous tournament. According to a report, the powers that be at Concacaf want to raise things up a level or two by inviting more than just two teams from across the world.

According to Diario Olé in Argentina, the heads of Concacaf aim to increase the number of teams from 16 to 24 for the 2025 edition and treat the tournament like a mini-World Cup.

Mexico, the United States, and Canada are the hosts of the 2026 World Cup, and the idea is to give those teams the best competition possible prior to the big stage. Here are the rumored teams.

Concacaf to Invite Up to 8 Nations for 2025 Gold Cup

According to Olé’s report, the 2025 edition of the Gold Cup would include 16 teams from Concacaf, 2 teams from Conmebol, 2 teams from UEFA, 2 teams from Africa, and 2 teams from Asia.

United States forward Christian Pulisic

Some of the teams Concacaf intends to invite are Colombia and Uruguay from South America, Japan and South Korea from Asia, Egypt and Senegal from Africa, and Spain and France from UEFA.

The idea is for teams like the USMNT to bring their A squad to the Gold Cup, as the US has preferred to use their top players to win the Nations League in the past three editions. Mexico are the current Gold Cup champions.