NCAAB News: Paige Bueckers explains how Kobe Bryant inspired her

It’s crazy to think that it’s been years since the late great Kobe Bryant left us. The Los Angeles Lakers legend went down as one of the greatest players in NBA history, on and off the court.

Kobe’s signature, ‘Mamba Mentality,’ has been an inspiration for thousands of people, even those outside of sports. Notably, that includes UConn Huskies star Paige Bueckers.

In an interview with ESPN, Bueckers admitted that she found solace in Bryant’s book “The Mamba Mentality” when she suffered a season-ending injury back in 2022.

Paige Bueckers claims Kobe Bryant’s book helped her cope with an injury

“When this injury first happened, I thought a lot about Kobe,” Bueckers said. “I read “The Mamba Mentality” book and how he just looked at his injury as another way to prove people wrong and as another thing to accomplish.”

December 7, 2024, Brooklyn, New York, USA: UConn Huskies guard PAIGE BUECKERS (5) reacts to a play during the first half against the Louisville Cardinals. Brooklyn USA

The book digs deep into Kobe’s mindset and approach not only to the game of basketball but also to life. That inspired Bueckers and helped her cope and get back stronger.

“Kobe loved challenges, so anything that he could face that people had doubts that he could overcome, made him want to do it even more. His mentality, his approach, just how much he dedicated his life to the game,“ she added.

Unfortunately, Bueckers is currently on the shelf again. She sustained a left knee sprain in the game vs. the Villanova Wildcats. With the WNBA up next, she will take things carefully for the remainder of the season.