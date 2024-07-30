Lionel Messi has been a huge success on and off the field for Inter Miami as the club is the second most valuable team in MLS.

According to Forbes, Inter Miami is the second most valuable team in Major League Soccer, behind LAFC who has a value of 1.2 billion dollars, Inter Miami is valued at $1.03 billion. It marks a 72% increase from 2023 where the club was valued at $600 million.

While Inter Miami always had high ambitions for their club, it has been Lionel Messi that has given the club a worldwide appeal that is unmatched in MLS, and can even be said is bigger than the New York Cosmos in their hey-day.

In a study done by Top Offshore Sportsbooks here are some of the metrics where Inter Miami have increased across the board in the one year that Lionel Messi has been on their books.

Inter Miami 2024 value

In 2024, Inter Miami experienced a remarkable surge in both revenue and social media engagement. The club’s annual revenue soared from $60 million in 2023 to a staggering $200 million, marking an impressive 233% increase. This dramatic financial growth can be attributed to several factors, including heightened popularity and successful marketing strategies, as well as the significant impact of star player signings that have drawn considerable attention.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – JUNE 01: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami controls the ball during the second half of the game against St. Louis City at Chase Stadium on June 01, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Social media metrics further illustrate Inter Miami’s growing prominence. The club’s Instagram following skyrocketed from 1 million in 2023 to an astonishing 17 million by 2024, a jaw-dropping increase of 1,600%.

Inter Miami, founded only in 2018, now have more social media followers than NFL giants the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers, as well as MLB’s most successful franchise, the New York Yankees.

Ticket prices for Inter Miami have also seen a notable increase, with the cheapest season tickets rising from $485 in 2023 to $884 in 2024, an 82% jump. Despite this price hike, the overall attendance figures for MLS have grown as well, with total attendances reaching 6,500,000 in June 2024, up 13% from the previous year.

Leonardo Campana of Inter Miami scores and celebrates his goal with teammates

Without question Lionel Messi has been a major part of this success, also the team turning around form a last to first team has also made the club’s success a big factor in their hike in popularity.

Since the signing of the former Barcelona forward, the club has significantly expanded and diversified its sponsorship portfolio, showcasing an impressive array of partnerships. Starting with Fracht Group in July 2023 as the main partner and official right sleeve jersey partner, the club has added Claro Enterprise Solutions as an official partner in August 2023 and Ketel One as a premium partner and official vodka in December 2023.

In January 2024, Royal Caribbean joined as a main partner and official vacation partner, followed by JPMorgan Chase in February 2024 as the main partner and stadium naming rights partner, alongside Duracell, 100 Coconuts, Trapiche, and Tudor as official partners in various capacities.

Additional high-profile partnerships include Lowe’s as a premium partner in April 2024, Visa in May 2024, LaCroix and Lucas Oil in June 2024, and Audi in July 2024 as the official premium automotive partner. This expanded roster reflects the club’s enhanced market presence and commercial appeal.