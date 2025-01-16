The Dallas Cowboys are in search of a new head coach for the 2025 NFL season. Amid growing rumors that Jerry Jones is targeting Deion Sanders for the job, ‘Coach Prime’ has reportedly made his decision about joining the NFC East team.

Recent years have been difficult for the Cowboys. Despite their efforts to become a top contender again, Dallas has been unable to come close to the Super Bowl, even with a star-studded roster.

Although the club wanted to retain Mike McCarthy, the coach couldn’t agree to the financial terms. As a result, they are now looking for a new head coach, and Deion Sanders is among their primary targets.

Report: Deion Sanders has already decided on coaching the Cowboys in 2025

By the end of the 2024 season, many Cowboys fans expected Jerry Jones to fire Mike McCarthy. Despite a positive 49-35 regular-season record, McCarthy fell short in the playoffs, which is where the Cowboys are expected to perform at a high level every year.

The Cowboys boast a remarkable roster full of stars, which is why fans couldn’t understand why McCarthy struggled to achieve success in the postseason. However, Jerry Jones believed otherwise and remained fully committed to him.

Before McCarthy’s departure, it was revealed that Jerry Jones wanted to offer him a contract extension. But since both parties couldn’t agree on the terms of a new deal, Dallas began its search for a new coach.

In recent days, reports revealed that Jerry Jones is trying to convince Deion Sanders to become the Cowboys’ head coach in 2025. Now, ‘Coach Prime’ hasreportedly made his final decision regarding whether to accept the offer.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks the field during the two minute warning time out against the Kansas Jayhawks at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.

According to Cowboys insider Ed Werder, Deion Sanders would “almost certainly” accept the offer to coach Dallas. He is reportedly waiting to see if Jones’ offer is enticing enough for him to launch his NFL coaching career.

What does Deion Sanders need to coach the Cowboys?

After the revelation of Jones’ interest in Deion Sanders, the former cornerback stated that he would only coach in the NFL if a team selected both of his sons, Shedeur and Shilo.

Shedeur Sanders is expected to be a top-5 pick in the NFL Draft, meaning Dallas would likely need to trade up to secure the quarterback. As of now, it appears Deion’s decision hinges on the futures of both of his sons in the NFL.

