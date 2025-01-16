Neymar receives awful news from Al Hilal as coach admits there's no turning back for Brazilian star

When Neymar Jr. joined Al Hilal in mid-2023, expectations were sky-high. Alongside other global stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, the Brazilian forward was expected to elevate the Saudi Pro League to new heights. However, things have not gone according to plan, with a serious injury sidelining Neymar for most of his time at the club. Now, Al Hilal’s head coach, Jorge Jesus, has delivered a somber message regarding Neymar’s future.

“Neymar will not be part of the team for the championship,” Jesus confirmed in a press conference on Thursday, effectively ruling him out of the Saudi Pro League roster for the remainder of the season. However, he clarified that Neymar could still participate in the AFC Champions Cup.

Explaining the decision not to make changes to the roster to include Neymar, Jesus admitted: “Neymar can no longer perform at the level we are used to. Things have become difficult for him, unfortunately.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

When asked about Neymar’s future following this revelation, the coach remained uncertain. “I don’t know what will happen with Neymar’s future,” Jesus stated. “He is still under contract with Al Hilal, and it may be up to him to decide what comes next. Ultimately, that will be a decision for the management to make.”

Jorge Jesus Coach of Al Hilal reacts during the Saudi Super Cup Final match between Al Nassr and Al Hilal at Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Abha, Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement

Why can’t Neymar play in the Saudi Pro League?

After suffering a knee injury in October 2023, Neymar was excluded from Al Hilal’s Saudi Pro League roster, allowing the club to allocate the spot to a fit player. At that time, Brazilian left-back Renan Lodi was added to the roster in his place.

Advertisement

Heading into the 2024-25 season, Ney’s recovery was still ongoing, and there was little expectation that he would be fit to return to the field before the end of 2024. As a result, he was once again left off the initial roster, with the club choosing to reserve that spot for another active player. The original plan was to reintegrate Neymar during the winter break, so he could feature in the second half of the season. However, setbacks and ongoing difficulties in his recovery have led Al Hilal to reconsider this timeline.

Advertisement

The situation is different for the AFC Champions League, where Neymar is included in Al Hilal’s roster. He has already played in two matches in the competition since his return to the field in late 2024—against Al Ain and Esteghlal FC. Should Neymar remain with the club until the end of the season, he will continue to be eligible for the AFC Champions League but will not be able to feature in the Saudi Pro League.

see also Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano reveals major obstacle to Neymar's potential arrival

Al Hilal have plans to fill Neymar’s place

Al Hilal are actively working to address the gap left by Neymar’s absence, with head coach Jorge Jesus confirming the club’s intentions to strengthen their squad. “We have a place available on the roster, reserved for a player born in 2003 or later,” Jesus explained during a press conference. “Currently, we are looking for a winger to fill this position.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

When asked about the possibility of signing a high-profile player, Jesus was candid about the club’s immediate plans. “(Mohamed) Salah and other big names will not come this winter, but maybe this summer,” he said, tempering expectations for the upcoming transfer window.

The coach also emphasized the growing competitiveness of the Saudi Pro League, asserting its rising stature in world soccer. “The Saudi Pro League is one of the best leagues in the world. All Al Hilal players are capable of playing for any club in Europe.”