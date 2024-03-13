Concachampions: Who will the winner of Inter Miami vs Nashville face in the next round?

With Lionel Messi from the get-go, Inter Miami take on Nashville SC at Chase Stadium tonight in the second leg of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16. With a 2-2 draw in last week’s first leg at Geodis Park, the series is wide open.

The winner of this tie will take on Monterrey or FC Cincinnati, who will also clash for a place in the quarterfinals later tonight. Last week, the Mexican side got the upper hand by 1-0 at TQL Stadium.

While the aggregate score is tied, Inter Miami hold a slight advantage thanks to the away goal rule. The Herons could punch a ticket to the next round with only a goalless or a 1-1 draw at home, while any win will see them progress.

The visitors will therefore be looking to score at least one goal in Fort Lauderdale, otherwise their Concachampions aspirations will be over.

Concachampions tiebreaker and quarterfinal teams

In the event of a draw with at least four goals, the game will go to extra time. If the aggregate score is still tied after both periods of 15 minutes, the ticket to the quarterfinals will be decided on penalties.

Columbus Crew, Pachuca, Tigres UANL, and Herediano have all qualified for the next round of the tournament already. Apart from Inter Miami-Nashville and Monterrey-Cincinnati, two more quarterfinal berths will be at stake at Club América-Guadalajara and Alajuelense-New England Revolution.