Inter Miami welcome Nashville SC to Chase Stadium on Wednesday, March 13, in the second leg of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16. But of course, what everyone wonders is whether Lionel Messi will play from the get-go.

The Argentine superstar was rested against Montreal on Sunday, when the Herons suffered their first loss of the year. Last week, Leo was seen in pain during his side’s 2-2 draw at Geodis Park in the first leg of the tie against Nashville.

In the second half of the match, Messi was the victim of a high boot by Lukas MacNaughton, who didn’t even see the yellow card for the play. The 36-year-old finished the game regardless, but his absence last weekend raised concern.

Inter Miami coach Gerardo Martino later said that resting Messi against Montreal was always part of the plan, regardless of what happened in Nashville. On Wednesday, Martino made it clear the 8x Ballon d’Or winner is ready to come back for the Concachampions clash with “all players available.”

Messi expected to start: Inter Miami’s predicted lineup

With Messi back at team practice this week, the feeling is that Inter Miami will once again have their captain and No. 10 leading the team at Chase Stadium Wednesday night.

Though the season is just getting started, this match already means a lot to the club’s aspirations, which is why Martino will probably field the strongest possible team with Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba surrounding Leo.

Inter Miami possible starting XI: Drake Callender; Julian Gressel, Tomas Aviles, Serhiy Kryvtsov, Nicolas Freire, Jordi Alba; Federico Redondo, Sergio Busquets, Diego Gomez; Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi.

Nashville SC’s probable lineup

Gary Smith decided to rest most of the players who started in the first leg against Inter Miami when they took on LA Galaxy on Sunday, so Nashville are showing up at Chase Stadium at full strength.

Nashville SC’s predicted lineup: Joe Willis; Shaquell Moore, Lukas MacNaughton, Walker Zimmerman, Dan Lovitz; Sean Davis, Anibal Godoy; Alex Muyl, Hany Mukhtar, Jacob Shaffelburg; Tyler Boyd.