Inter Miami vs Nashville SC: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on March 13, 2024

Under the leadership of Lionel Messi, Inter Miami are set to clash with Nashville SC in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League round of 16. This guide delivers all the essential details you require for this match, including options for watching it on television or through live streaming services accessible in your region.

[Watch Inter Miami vs Nashville SC online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami face a significant hurdle as they approach the next phase of their journey. Following a challenging first leg that concluded in a 2-2 draw, the team from Florida is tasked with securing their passage to the quarterfinals of the tournament.

They hold the strategic benefit of playing the decisive match on their home turf, an advantage that, while favorable, should not lead to complacency. Nashville SC, their adversaries, proved themselves to be formidable opponents in the first leg, demonstrating capabilities that could potentially disrupt Messi’s squad.

Inter Miami vs Nashville SC: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 9:00 PM

Canada: 8:00 PM

India: 5:30 AM (March 14)

Malaysia: 8:00 AM (March 14)

Mexico: 6:00 PM

United States: 8:00 PM (ET)

Inter Miami vs Nashville SC: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer

India: FanCode

International: Bet365, YouTube, CONCACAF GO

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Supersport, sooka

Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico, Fox Sports Premium

USA: Fubo (free trial), Foxsports.com, ViX, Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App