The 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup enters its final stages. All the clubs are trying to reach the Grand Final, so here’s everything you need to know about this competition, including the format, rules, clubs, and dates.

In 1962, Concacaf established the Champions Cup as the primary club competition in the region. Over the years, the tournament has experienced various alterations, including changes in format, participating teams, and its official name.

Initially known as the Concacaf Champions Cup, the tournament was renamed the Concacaf Champions League from 2008 to 2023. However, starting this year, it reverted to its original name, marking just one of the many transformations it has undergone throughout its history.

2024 Concacaf Champions Cup: All you need to know about the tournament

As mentioned earlier, Concacaf has changed the Champions Cup in several aspects. For this year’s edition, the Confederation decided to expand it, including more teams for a better competition.

With these adjustments, the competition has also modified its schedule. This year’s edition commenced in February with Round One and is scheduled to conclude in June with the Grand Final.

2024 Concacaf Champions Cup: Format

The Concacaf Champions Cup continues to be played in a direct elimination knockout stage. The competition was built in five stages: Round One, Round of 16, Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and Final.

The first four stages will follow a home-and-away format. The Final is slated for Sunday, June 2, 2024, to be played as a single match. The venue for the Final has yet to be announced.

2024 Concacaf Champions Cup: Tie-Breaker Procedures

In Round One, Round of 16, Quarterfinals, and Semifinals, if the aggregate goals between the clubs is the same at the end of regulation time in the second match, this is the tie-breaker criteria to follow:

Greater number of away goals scored. If it is tied, two 15-minute periods of extra time will be played. Away goals are not taken into consideration in extra time. If the aggregate score remains tied after the end of the second 15-minute time, a penalty shoot-out will be held to determine the winner. Both teams are allowed with a sixth substitute in extra time.

This is the tie-breaker criteria for the Final:

Away goals hold no value in the Final. If the two teams are tied by the end of regulation time, two 15-minute extra times will be played. If the score is still tied, then kicks from the penalty spot will take place to determine the winner.

2024 Concacaf Champions Cup: 2nd leg hosts per round

In Round One and Round of 16, the highest ranked clubs in the Concacaf’s Club Ranking will host the 2nd leg matches. These decision is based on the ranking prior to the tournament’s official draw.

As for the Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and Final, this criteria changes. Each team will earn three points per win and one per tie, which will be taken into consideration in the decision for the hosts of the 2nd leg matches.

Most points awarded. Best goal difference. Most goals scored. Most away goals scored. Most wins. Most away wins. Lowest number of points accumulated based on yellow and red cards. (First yellow card: +1 point. Second yellow card: +3 points. Direct red card: +4 points. Yellow card and direct red card: +5 points) Highest-Concacaf Club Ranking immediately after the round is completed. Drawing of lots by Concacaf.

2024 Concacaf Champions Cup: Clubs

These are all the clubs that participated in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup:

Philadelphia Union

Saprissa

Toluca

Herediano

Club America

Real Esteli

Guadalajara

Forge

NE Revolution

CAI

Pachuca

Robinhood

Alajuelense

Houston Dynamo

St. Louis

Tigres UANL

Vancouver

Orlando City

Cavalry

Monterrey

Comunicaciones

Cincinnati

Cavalier

Nashville

Moca

Inter Miami

Columbis Crew

2024 Concacaf Champions Cup: Dates

These are the dates for the 2024 Concacaf Champions Club:

Round One: February 6-29

February 6-29 Round of 16: March 5-7 (First Legs) and 12-14 (Second Legs)

March 5-7 (First Legs) and 12-14 (Second Legs) Quarterfinals: April 2-4 (First Legs) and 9-11 (Second Legs)

April 2-4 (First Legs) and 9-11 (Second Legs) Semifinals: April 23-25 (First Legs) and April 30 – May 2 (Second Legs)

April 23-25 (First Legs) and April 30 – May 2 (Second Legs) Final: June 2 (Single Leg)