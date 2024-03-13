The 2024 season may have just started but Inter Miami are already playing one of the most important games of the year tonight. With Lionel Messi back in the starting lineup, the Herons welcome Nashville SC to Chase Stadium in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16.

Following a 2-2 draw at Geodis Park last week, the tie is wide open ahead of the rematch in Fort Lauderdale. However, Gerardo Martino’s side holds a slight advantage for the rematch.

Since the tournament has the away goal rule, Inter Miami will progress to the Concachampions quarterfinals if they hold Nashville to a goalless draw or a 1-1 tie. Of course, any victory will also give the South Florida side a ticket to the next round.

Therefore, Messi and Luis Suarez’s goals last time out could have a lot of weight in tonight’s match. The Argentine superstar pulled one back for his team when the hosts were threatening to make it 3-0, whereas the Uruguayan striker scored a last-gasp equalizer to put Inter Miami in an even better position for the second leg.

Nashville need at least one goal in Miami to avoid elimination

It will be interesting to see how Nashville show up at Chase Stadium tonight, since they need to score at least one away goal to keep their Concacaf Champions Cup aspirations alive.

In the event the aggregate score is tied and the away goal rule cannot make the difference, the game will go to extra time (two periods of 15 minutes each). If the draw persists after overtime, the winner will be decided on penalties.