When debating which soccer teams are the greatest of all time, the conversation often starts with the number of World Cups each team has won. But it’s not just about the count—how those titles were won and the circumstances surrounding them also play a crucial role in the discussion.

One team that has had the honor of winning the World Cup more than once is Uruguay. Interestingly, their crest features four stars, despite the fact that they have only claimed two World Cup titles.

So, the question arises: Why does Uruguay have 4 stars above their crest? In 1924 and 1928, Uruguay won gold medals at the Olympic Games in soccer, which, at that time, was the only official tournament featuring national teams from around the globe.

Logically, most Uruguayan fans consider their World Cup titles to total four. While FIFA officially recognizes only two World Cup wins for Uruguay, it has never opposed the display of four stars on their crest.

The debate resurfaced recently when CONMEBOL, through its social media channels, listed the Olympic titles of South American teams. Notably, it highlighted Uruguay’s two gold medals won in 1924 and 1928.

It’s well-known that Brazil holds the record for the most World Cup victories, having claimed the title five times (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, and 2002). Prior to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, CONMEBOL’s website listed Argentina and Uruguay as having won the World Cup twice each—Argentina in 1978 and 1986, and Uruguay in 1930 and 1950. This once again reinforced the notion that Uruguay officially has two World Cup titles.

When discussing World Cup titles specifically, Uruguay have won the championship twice. Their first victory came in 1930, when they hosted the inaugural World Cup and defeated Argentina 4-2 in the final. The more iconic win, however, was in 1950. Against all odds, in a packed Maracana Stadium, Uruguay triumphed over Brazil with a 2-1 victory, securing their second World Cup title.

The Olympics: Uruguay’s other two medals

Uruguay’s football history includes more than just their World Cup achievements. In the 1920s, the Uruguayan national team captured gold at the Olympic Games, which were then considered the premier international football tournament. Uruguay won back-to-back Olympic gold medals in 1924 and 1928.