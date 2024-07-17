Uruguayan national team manager Marcelo Bielsa unleashed a scathing critique during the Copa America, warning that speaking the truth might lead Conmebol to impose sanctions, a possibility that seems increasingly likely.

Marcelo Bielsa, known for his outspoken nature, refused to conform to the system. Ahead of Uruguay’s third-place match against Canada, the Argentine manager visibly expressed anger over the post-match incidents involving Colombian fans and his Uruguayan players after their semifinal loss to Colombia.

Eyewitness accounts and online videos depicted Colombian fans harassing family members of Uruguayan players, who were inexplicably seated among rival supporters. In response, several Uruguayan players rushed into the stands and clashed violently with the Colombian supporters.

As a result, Conmebol launched an investigation into 11 Uruguayan players. Bielsa doubled down on his criticisms during the press conference, accusing Conmebol of infrastructural negligence and inadequate safety, training, and field protocols.

Marcelo Bielsa added to list of possible Uruguay sanctions

Conmebol has now included Marcelo Bielsa in the list of individuals under investigation for potential sanctions against Uruguay. In his impassioned address, Bielsa expressed displeasure at the looming sanctions and frustration at being deemed offenders when he believes they were victims of poor security arrangements during the match.

Following his remarks, Conmebol initiated another investigation on AUF and into the Argentine coach. Ariel Rek, already handling the players’ case, will oversee this investigation as well.

Sanctions against the Uruguayan players and Bielsa could be announced as early as next week. The Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) continues their defense of the players’ actions and now faces the task of mounting a defense for Bielsa.

If imposed, these sanctions could affect Uruguay’s upcoming World Cup qualifying matches later this year.