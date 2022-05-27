The Copa Libertadores Group Stage 2022 ended and up next is the Knockout Stage, starting from June 28. Check out the schedule, key dates, format, bracket, teams, and how to watch it in the US.

This year's Copa Libertadores 2022 is the 63rd edition of the CONMEBOL Libertadores, the greatest club soccer event in South America. The 2023 Recopa Sudamericana will pit the 2022 Copa Libertadores champions against the 2022 Copa Sudamericana champions.

In addition, the will be unable to play in the 2023 Copa Libertadores group stage if they don't qualify. The final will be held in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on October 29, 2022, at the Estadio Monumental Isidro Romero Carbo.

The 2022 Copa Libertadores Group Stage took place between April 5 and May 26, 2022. For the 16 spots in the final rounds of the 2022 Copa Libertadores, 32 teams battled it out in the Group Stage.

Copa Libertadores 2022 Knockout Stage: Teams

Group A - Palmeiras, Emelec

Group B - Libertad, Athletico Paranaense

Group C - Estudiantes, Velez Sarsfield

Group D - Atletico Mineiro, Deportes Tolima

Group E - Boca Juniors, Corinthians

Group F - River Plate, Fortaleza

Group G - Colon, Cerro Porteno

Group H - Flamengo, Talleres

Copa Libertadores 2022 Knockout Stage: Fixtures

Round of 16

June 28-30 (Leg 1) & July 5-7 (Leg 2)

Quarter-Finals

August 2-4 (Leg 1) & August 9-11 (Leg 2)

Semi-Finals

August 30-31 (Leg 1) & September 6-8 (Leg 2)

Final

Saturday, October 29

Copa Libertadores 2022 Knockout Stage: Bracket

Copa Libertadores 2022 Knockout Stage: TV Channel

If you are in the United States, you can watch the 2022 Copa Libertadores Knockout Stage on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).