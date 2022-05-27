This year's Copa Libertadores 2022 is the 63rd edition of the CONMEBOL Libertadores, the greatest club soccer event in South America. The 2023 Recopa Sudamericana will pit the 2022 Copa Libertadores champions against the 2022 Copa Sudamericana champions.
In addition, the will be unable to play in the 2023 Copa Libertadores group stage if they don't qualify. The final will be held in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on October 29, 2022, at the Estadio Monumental Isidro Romero Carbo.
The 2022 Copa Libertadores Group Stage took place between April 5 and May 26, 2022. For the 16 spots in the final rounds of the 2022 Copa Libertadores, 32 teams battled it out in the Group Stage.
Copa Libertadores 2022 Knockout Stage: Teams
Group A - Palmeiras, Emelec
Group B - Libertad, Athletico Paranaense
Group C - Estudiantes, Velez Sarsfield
Group D - Atletico Mineiro, Deportes Tolima
Group E - Boca Juniors, Corinthians
Group F - River Plate, Fortaleza
Group G - Colon, Cerro Porteno
Group H - Flamengo, Talleres
Copa Libertadores 2022 Knockout Stage: Fixtures
Round of 16
June 28-30 (Leg 1) & July 5-7 (Leg 2)
Quarter-Finals
August 2-4 (Leg 1) & August 9-11 (Leg 2)
Semi-Finals
August 30-31 (Leg 1) & September 6-8 (Leg 2)
Final
Saturday, October 29
Copa Libertadores 2022 Knockout Stage: Bracket
Copa Libertadores 2022 Knockout Stage: TV Channel
If you are in the United States, you can watch the 2022 Copa Libertadores Knockout Stage on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).