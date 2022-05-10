The Coppa Italia is an annual knockout cup competition in Italian football. 44 teams participate in the competition. Here, check out how much this year's champions will get.

The 2021-2022 Coppa Italia is the 75th edition of the tournament. The winner between Juventus and Inter will play the Italian Super Cup against the winner of the 2021-2022 Serie A season. The number of participating teams was reduced from 78 to 44 clubs last seaon. The distribution is as follows: 20 Serie A teams, 20 Serie B teams and 4 teams belonging to Serie C.

Juventus won the tournament in 2021 after beating Atalanta 2-1. The Bianconeri side were crowned Coppa Italia winners for the 14th time and became the club with most cup titles. Atalanta participated for the 4th time in the final held at Mapei Stadium in Reggio, Italy.

Juventus are the Coppa Italia most successful club with 14 titles, followed by Roma with 9 trophies. Juventus has contested the most finals with 20 participations, followed by Roma with 17 finals appearances. The Coppa Italia champions will qualify for both the UEFA Europa League group stage and the Supercoppa Italiana for the following season.

How much is the prize money of the Coppa Italia?

According to Calcio e Finanza, Juventus and Inter will collect $3.1 million just for having clinched a spot in the 2021-22 Coppa Italia final. The title winners will collect another $4.7 million, to which they will add $3.1 million from gaining direct access to the Italian Super Cup, the competition that every year matchups the Serie A and Coppa Italia champions face-off in a one-legged game.

Coppa Italia prize money breakdown in 2022

Round 1 winners: $19,960

Round 2 winners: $26,340

Round 3 winners: $52,670

Roud of 16 winners: $158,000

Quarterfinals winners: $632,000

Semifinals winners: $3,160,000

Runner-Ups: $5,300,000

Champions: $11,100,000