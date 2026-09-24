Costa Rica vs Curacao: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Concacaf Nations League game on September 24, 2026

Costa Rica host Curacao at Estadio Ricardo Saprissa in San Jose for Matchday 1 of the 2026/27 Concacaf Nations League League A. With both teams beginning Group A play after the 2026 World Cup, here’s how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Costa Rica vs Curacao Tournament Concacaf Nations League Date Thursday, September 24, 2026 Time 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT TV Channels Fox Sports 2, TUDN USA Live Stream Fubo, ViX, TUDN.com, TUDN App, Fox One

How to watch Costa Rica vs Curacao in the USA

Costa Rica vs Curacao will be available in the United States on FOX Sports 2 (FS2), with streaming through Fubo. The list also includes TUDN USA, TUDN.com, the TUDN App, FOX One and ViX.

Can I watch Costa Rica vs Curacao for free?

Yes, eligible new Fubo customers can currently watch Costa Rica vs Curacao through the 5-day free-trial offer. The official match page currently displays “Try for free – cancel anytime” for the game, which is scheduled on FOX Sports 2.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Costa Rica vs Curacao opens League A, Group A of the 2026/27 Concacaf Nations League, with both teams beginning a four-match group stage alongside Haiti, Trinidad and Tobago, Nicaragua and the Dominican Republic.

Darril Araya #8 of Costa Rica during an International Friendly match (Source: Alex Menendez/Getty Images)

Costa Rica reached the quarterfinals in the previous Nations League edition, while Curacao return to League A after winning their League B group in 2024/25. The result is particularly important for Costa Rica as they begin a new cycle under Fernando Batista following their failure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

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Batista has called up a 30-player squad for the Nations League window, with 13 players aged 23 or younger, as the federation looks to build toward the next stage of the program. Costa Rica’s first four matches are against Curacao, Haiti, Nicaragua and Haiti again, giving them little room for a slow start.

What time is the Costa Rica vs Curacao match?

The Costa Rica vs Curacao match kicks off on Thursday, September 24, at 10:00 PM ET. The game will be played at Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Ayma in San Jose, with local kickoff scheduled for 8:00 PM.

Eastern Time: 10:00 PM

Central Time: 9:00 PM

Mountain Time: 8:00 PM

Pacific Time: 7:00 PM