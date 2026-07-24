Guatemala U20 vs Costa Rica U20: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time in a 2026 CONCACAF U-20 Championship match on July 24, 2026

Match Summary Match Guatemala U20 vs Costa Rica U20 Tournament CONCACAF U-20 Championship Date Friday, July 24, 2026 Time 4:00 PM (ET) / 1:00 PM (PT) TV Channels TUDN USA Live Stream ViX

How to watch Guatemala U20 vs Costa Rica U20 in the USA

Supporters in the United States can enjoy the match through both television and streaming platforms. Live TV coverage will be carried by TUDN USA.

Fans who would rather watch online can stream the action live on ViX, giving them an easy way to follow every moment from a wide variety of compatible devices.

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Can I watch Guatemala U20 vs Costa Rica U20 for free?

Fans across the United States can stream this thrilling contest live on ViX, with nationwide access available for viewers.

Don’t miss a single play from the opening whistle through full-time, and eligible new subscribers can enjoy the action with a 7-day free trial.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Costa Rica U-20 and Guatemala U-20 kick off their tournament campaigns in a matchup that could play a major role in deciding who claims second place in the group.

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With Mexico widely viewed as the favorite to finish on top and Antigua and Barbuda expected to occupy the bottom spot, these Central American rivals know every point matters.

An opening victory would provide a significant edge in the race for advancement, while a defeat would leave the losing side facing an uphill climb, making this one of the most important games of the group stage.

Fans of Guatemala with their national flag – Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

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What time is the Guatemala U20 vs Costa Rica U20 match?

The match kicks off today, July 24, at 4:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 4:00 PM

Central Time: 3:00 PM

Mountain Time: 2:00 PM

Pacific Time: 1:00 PM