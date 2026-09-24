Why was Cristiano Ronaldo subbed off by Portugal vs Wales today in 2026-28 UEFA Nations League?

Cristiano Ronaldo was subbed off by Portugal in the second half of the 2026-28 UEFA Nations League Matchday 1 fixture against Wales, shortly after having a goal disallowed for offside.

Cristiano Ronaldo will have to wait a bit longer to reach 1,000 career goals, as he couldn’t find the net for Portugal against Wales before being subbed off on Matchday 1 of the 2026-28 UEFA Nations League.

There’s no reason to panic about this substitution though, as Ronaldo doesn’t have any injury. Portugal coach Jorge Jesus is simply managing his workload at the start of a demanding international break packed with four games.

The Al Nassr star left the field 67 minutes into the game to make room for Goncalo Ramos, with Portugal leading 1-0 thanks to Joao Felix’s first-half goal. Ronaldo received a standing ovation as he left the field, with the home crowd aware that they’re witnessing his final matches on the international stage.

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Substitution vs Wales leaves Ronaldo waiting for 980 career goals

Ronaldo’s substitution came just minutes after having a goal disallowed for offside. The 41-year-old had sent the stadium wild by finding the net with his left foot, but the VAR review quickly overturned the initial decision.

This leaves Ronaldo at 979 career goals and 146 for Portugal, a record on the international level. It wasn’t meant to be today, but make no mistake: Cristiano is far from done, and he will have multiple opportunities to reach 980 career goals soon.

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When is Ronaldo playing again with Portugal?

Portugal return to action on Sunday, Sep. 27, when they visit Norway for a blockbuster showdown where Ronaldo could face Erling Haaland. We’ll have to wait and see, but perhaps this explains why Cristiano was subbed off today, giving him more time to rest and recover for the upcoming fixture.

Four days later, Portugal continue their trip away from home to face Denmark on Oct. 1, concluding their four-game international window with a home match against Norway on Oct. 4.

Key takeaways

Workload management prompted the substitution by Jorge Jesus, with no injury concerns involved.

prompted the substitution by Jorge Jesus, with no injury concerns involved. Cristiano Ronaldo left the field 67 minutes into the game for Goncalo Ramos.

left the field 67 minutes into the game for Goncalo Ramos. Sunday, Sep. 27 is when Portugal visit Norway for their next match.