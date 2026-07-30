Costa Rica U20 vs Antigua and Barbuda U20: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time in a 2026 CONCACAF U-20 Championship match on July 30, 2026

Costa Rica U20 will play against Antigua and Barbuda U20 at the Cuauhtemoc Stadium in the Matchday 3 of the 2026 CONCACAF U-20 Championship group stage. Costa Rica will be aiming for qualification against Antigua and Barbuda, who will be looking to finish the tournament in the best possible way. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Costa Rica U20 vs Antigua and Barbuda U20 Tournament CONCACAF U-20 Championship Date Thursday, July 30, 2026 Time 6:00 PM (ET) / 3:00 PM (PT) TV Channels Fox Soccer Plus, TUDN USA Live Stream Fubo, ViX, FOX One

How to watch Costa Rica U20 vs Antigua and Barbuda U20 in the USA

Viewers in the United States can catch all the action through multiple viewing options. The match will air live on Fox Soccer Plus and TUDN USA for fans watching on traditional television.

For those planning to stream, the contest will also be available live on Fubo, ViX and FOX One, making it easy to follow the action from virtually any supported device.

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Can I watch Costa Rica U20 vs Antigua and Barbuda U20 for free?

USA viewers can watch this marquee showdown live on Fubo with a free five-day trial available for new subscribers.

Available nationwide, the streaming platforms provide complete coverage of the match, bringing every key moment from the opening kick to the final whistle.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Antigua and Barbuda U20 head into their final group-stage match with their hopes hanging by a thread after a 4-0 loss to Guatemala.

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A convincing victory is likely their only chance of staying alive, but they face a tough challenge against a Costa Rica U20 side still firmly in the qualification race.

Despite falling to Mexico in their last outing, Costa Rica remain in control of their destiny with three points and know that a win would secure their place in the next round.

Antigua and Barbuda flag – Richard Pelham/Getty Images

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What time is the Costa Rica U20 vs Antigua and Barbuda U20 match?

The match kicks off today, July 30, at 6:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 6:00 PM

Central Time: 5:00 PM

Mountain Time: 4:00 PM

Pacific Time: 3:00 PM