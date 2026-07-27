Costa Rica U20 vs Mexico U20: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time in a 2026 CONCACAF U-20 Championship match on July 27, 2026

Costa Rica U20 will face Mexico U20 at the Cuauhtemoc Stadium in the Matchday 2 of the 2026 CONCACAF U-20 Championship group stage. Both teams won their debut matches and are aiming for a second victory and qualification. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Costa Rica U20 vs Mexico U20 Tournament 2026 CONCACAF U-20 Championship Date Monday, July 27, 2026 Time 10:00 PM (ET) / 7:00 PM (PT) TV Channels Fox Sports 2 Live Stream Fubo, FOX One

How to watch Costa Rica U20 vs Mexico U20 in the USA

Viewers in the United States can catch all the action through multiple viewing options. The match will air live on FOX Sports 2 for fans watching on traditional television.

For those planning to stream, the contest will also be available live on Fubo and FOX One, making it easy to follow the action from virtually any supported device.

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Can I watch Costa Rica U20 vs Mexico U20 for free?

USA viewers can watch this marquee showdown live on Fubo with a free five-day trialavailable for new subscribers.

Available nationwide, the streaming platforms provide complete coverage of the match, bringing every key moment from the opening kick to the final whistle.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Mexico U20 and Costa Rica U20 meet in one of the top group-stage matchups after both opened the tournament with victories. El Tri kicked off its campaign with a 3-0 win over Antigua and Barbuda U20, earning the expected three points despite a smaller margin than many predicted.

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Costa Rica edged Guatemala U20 1-0 in a hard-fought contest, setting up a clash that could go a long way toward deciding quarterfinal qualification. A victory here would put either side in a strong position to reach the knockout rounds.

Costa Rica flag – Arnoldo Robert/Getty Images

What time is the Costa Rica U20 vs Mexico U20 match?

The match kicks off today, July 27, at 10:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 10:00 PM

Central Time: 9:00 PM

Mountain Time: 8:00 PM

Pacific Time: 7:00 PM