Costa Rica play against New Zealand for a game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup inter-confederation play-offs. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Costa Rica and New Zealand meet in the 2022 FIFA World Cup inter-confederation play-offs. This game will take place at Al Rayyan Stadium in Ar-Rayyan on June 14, 2022 at 2:00 PM (ET). The central american team is favorite but they want to avoid penalty shootouts. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup Qualifiers game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Costa Rica know what happened yesterday during the game between Peru and Australia, they have to avoid what happened with Peru. The Ticos won a recent game against Martinique 2-0 on June 5 during the CONCACAF Nations League.

New Zealand are in poor form after a loss and a draw in a pair of friendly games they played against Oman and Peru. But before those bad results the team won five World Cup Qualifiers games that gave them access to the inter-confederation play-offs.

Costa Rica vs New Zealand: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

Time: 2:00 PM (ET)

Location: Al Rayyan Stadium, Ar-Rayyan, Qatar.

Live Stream: FuboTV

Costa Rica vs New Zealand: Times by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

Costa Rica vs New Zealand: Storylines

Costa Rica are close to playing in their third FIFA World Cup of the 21st century, the team must win this game in 90 minutes (or extra time) and avoid penalties at all costs. Costa Rica had their best round during the 2014 Brazil World Cup where they reached the quarter-finals thanks to three draws and two wins.

New Zealand know that Costa Rica have much more experience than them in the World Cup, but they are not playing in that tournament yet. New Zealand played for one last time in a World Cup during the 2010 edition, they drew three games but it was not enough for the team to advance to the next round.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Costa Rica vs New Zealand in the U.S.

This 2022 FIFA World Cup inter-confederation play-offs game will be available worldwide through television, internet apps and will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are Telemundo, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox Sports 2, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, tablet or computer.

Costa Rica vs New Zealand: Predictions And Odds

Costa Rica are favorites with 1.93 odds that will pay $193 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have way more experience than the visitors but both teams won five or more games during the current year. New Zealand are underdogs at 4.75 odds. The draw is offered at 2.90 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this World Cup Qualifiers is: over 2.5.

BetMGM Costa Rica 1.93 Draw 2.90 / 2.5 New Zealand 4.75

* Odds via BetMGM.