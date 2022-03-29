Costa Rica take on USMNT at Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica in San José for the 2022 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers Third Round. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Costa Rica and USMNT meet in the 2022 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers Third Round. This game will take place at Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica in San José. This will be the most interesting game of the last round. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup Qualifiers game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV and Paramount+ with a 7-day free trial.

Costa Rica has two locked ways to get to Qatar 2022, one is with direct qualification and the other with access to the inter-confederation playoffs. The second option obviously requires Costa Rica to win another game outside of CONCACAF Qualifiers.

USMNT are in the same situation as Costa Rica, direct qualification or playoffs, but the USMNT have a much more lethal offense with a total of 21 goals for in 13 games. The recent victory against Panama 5-1 was a sign of how willing the team is to qualify directly for Qatar 2022.

Costa Rica vs USMNT: Date

Costa Rica and USMNT play for the 2022 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers Third Round on Wednesday, March 30 at Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica in San José. This game will be highly defensive from the first minute, but the visitors already know what it's like to play against the home team, they won against the home team on October 13, 2021.

Costa Rica vs USMNT: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:05 PM

CT: 8:05 PM

MT: 7:05 PM

PT: 6:05 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Costa Rica vs USMNT at the 2022 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers Third Round

This game for the 2022 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers Third Round, Costa Rica and USMNT at the Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica in San José on Wednesday, March 30, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and Paramount+ and other options to watch this game in the US are CBS Sports Network, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

