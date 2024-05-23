Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was very disappointed in Aymeric Laporte's behavior after a head-scratching ejection with his team down 2-1.

In a night when Cristiano Ronaldo could’ve made history by tying Abderrazak Hamdallah’s record for the most goals in a single season in the Saudi Pro League (33), he didn’t get much help from his teammates.

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr visited Al-Riyadh for the second-to-last fixture of the tournament, and given their respective positions in the standings, it wasn’t expected to be a complicated match for the visitors.

However, the home side climbed to a 2-1 lead and to add insult to injury, Aymeric Laporte got himself ejected with a head-scratching and borderline incredible foul.

Aymeric Laporte Gets Sents Off, Cristiano Looks Disappointed

The former Manchester City star clearly grabbed one of his rivals by the arm, and then, for whatever reason, he doubled down by punching him in the arm as well. It was an easy call for the referee, who didn’t spend much time reviewing the play.

Unsurprisingly, that inexplicable foul didn’t sit well with Ronaldo, who had to watch his teammate sent home with 30 minutes still left to play and his team already down in the score.

Fortunately for Al-Nassr, they were able to keep pushing and even leveled the score thanks to a stoppage-time score by Meshari Al-Nemer in the 97th minute to record their second tie in a row and take their unbeaten streak to seven games.

Cristiano Still Has A Shot At The Record

Even though the former Real Madrid icon couldn’t tie the record on Thursday afternoon, he will still have another opportunity to make history for Al-Nassr next Monday.

His team will host fifth-placed Al-Ittihad, and that was quite a favorable matchup for Cristiano’s side in their last meeting, as they thrashed them 2-5 with a brace by CR7, another by Sadio Mane, and a goal by Anderson Talisca.

Hopefully, he’ll get more chances to add to his tally but even if that’s not the case, scoring 33 goals to go along with 11 assists in a single season is still an incredible feature.