One of the biggest players to look for a new club is Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese forward is not happy at Manchester United and now the rumors put his name back to Spain, but to play for Atletico de Madrid. It would be a huge move, but there are some factors that keep him away from the Colchoneros.

The 2022 transfer window is still open and there are some names still available for the clubs to sign this summer. Surprisingly, Cristiano Ronaldo could change team this 2022 in spite of his recent move to Manchester United. Now, Atletico de Madrid could be in the hunt for the Portuguese, but there are still some factors to solve to see CR7 in the white and red striped shirt.

A year ago, the market bomb dropped when Cristiano Ronaldo decided to have a second era in Manchester United. Every fan was hyped to know how the forward would help the team to recover and get back to its glory days. But the second parts are not always the best and CR7 is the prove as he was far from success with the ones from the Premier League.

In this transfer window, some players have made huge blockbuster moves in order to continue their career. In LaLiga, Real Madrid and Barcelona are always under the spotlight as both have a rivalry that transcend outside the local competition. But now, Atletico de Madrid is willing to enter the talk and they are rumored to go for Cristiano Ronaldo. Still, there are some factors they need to solve before dreaming of the Portuguese in their squad.

Which are the factors that keep Cristiano Ronaldo away from Atletico de Madrid?

According to AS, Cristiano Ronaldo is the most important target in this transfer window for Atletico de Madrid. He knows very well the league and the Colchoneros would be interested in the 37 year-old to improve their attack for this season.

But before dreaming of the Portuguese in their squad, there are a few things to solve in order to sign him. According to LaLiga's budget rules, Atletico de Madrid need to liberate around €40 million to include Cristiano Ronaldo. Also, these numbers do not count the forward's payment, so that is another problem for them in the salary aspect.

Of course, Manchester United do not want Cristiano Ronaldo to leave as they have just brought a new manager to their team. Erik ten Hag has established in multiple times that he contemplates the Portuguese for next season and is looking forward to work with him.

Also, the Dutch manager said to AS that he know that Cristiano has a clause in his contract to connect him to Manchester United until 2024 and they are willing to apply it as soon as possible in order to begin the transformation with one of the greatest of all time in their squad.