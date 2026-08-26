Odell Beckham Jr. might avoid NY Giants roster cuts as John Harbaugh confirms positive updates

The reports of Odell Beckham Jr. shining at New York Giants training camp have been confirmed by head coach John Harbaugh. On Sunday, NFL teams have to trim down their rosters to 53 players.

Odell Beckham Jr.’s presence on the New York Giants‘ 53-man roster to enter the 2026 NFL season appears to be increasingly likely. What appeared to be a tough decision for head coach John Harbaugh might become easier due to Calvin Austin’s season-ending injury. The Giants’ final decision with Beckham is expected to be positive, as the veteran wideout has impressed just days before the roster cuts.

Reports out of training camp on Wednesday suggest that OBJ stepped up in practice, adding to positive updates from previous days. Harbaugh confirmed Beckham’s great performance, especially this week.

“Odell’s had a good camp. His best week of camp has come this week,” Harbaugh told reporters on Wednesday, via Pat Leonard of NY Daily News Sports.

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OBJ shines for NY Giants just before roster cuts

If the reports of Beckham’s great practices weren’t enough, Harbaugh’s comments should give reason to believe in OBJ’s chances of making the Giants‘ 53-man roster.

Beckham impressing in training camp, combined with Austin’s setback, might be the perfect combo to see the former first-rounder stay in NY beyond Sunday, when Harbaugh has to submit his 53-man roster for the 2026 NFL season. Beckham already has the Giants executives’ blessing, and it appears that he impressed Harbaugh as well.

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NY Giants’ expected WR depth chart for 2026

Austin’s torn ACL leaves the Giants’ healthy depth chart at wide receiver with Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton, Darnell Mooney, Malachi Fields, Braxton Berrios, and Beckham.

Dalen Cambre and Xavier Gipson are expected to be part of the practice squad, with six wideouts making the active roster. Beckham’s spot appeared to hinge on whether Harbaugh opted to include six or seven wideouts, but with Austin on the sidelines, that may no longer be cause of concern for OBJ. Besides, he made sure to earn consideration with solid auditions in the offseason.