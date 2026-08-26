Why can’t Real Madrid face Liverpool at Anfield in 2026-27 UCL league phase?

Real Madrid and Liverpool are familiar Champions League powerhouses, but UEFA rules have ruled out another high-stakes group-stage clash between the European giants at Anfield this season.

Few fixtures in the UEFA Champions League carry as much weight as Liverpool vs. Real Madrid. Whether clashing in the group stage or battling in high-stakes knockout rounds, these two European giants have produced endless drama over the years. However, a specific UEFA regulation will force a change of scenery if they meet again this season.

Under the Champions League’s revamped 36-team league phase, Liverpool cannot host Real Madrid at Anfield. UEFA rules explicitly state that if a specific matchup is played at the same home venue for two consecutive seasons, that exact home-and-away designation cannot be repeated for a third straight year.

According to Paragraph 16.03 of UEFA’s competition regulations, the governing body’s Club Competitions Committee maintains that “any individual fixture between the same two teams may not be repeated in the same competition with the same home team for three consecutive seasons.“

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Because Liverpool hosted Madrid at Anfield in both 2024 and 2025, Thursday’s league-phase draw cannot pair them in England. If the computer draw the two powerhouses together, the fixture would automatically be flipped to Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid gestures.

In the 2024-25 UCL league phase, Liverpool beat Real Madrid 2-0 at Anfield. Last season, the Reds once again gained the upper hand with a hard-fought 1-0 victory.

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Real Madrid reloading for another Champions League crown

Following high-profile roster additions like Yan Diomande and Denzel Dumfries, Los Blancos enter the campaign intent on flexing their elite star power and adding to their record trophy case.

Adding to the storyline is former Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold, who joined Real Madrid in 2025. Bolavip US recently asked former Real Madrid star Steve McManaman about Alexander-Arnold‘s adaptation and expectations for the upcoming campaign.

2026–27 UCL league phase draw: Date and time

The 2026–27 UEFA Champions League league-phase draw will take place on Thursday, August 27, 2026, at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 12:00 PM ET (9:00 AM PT).