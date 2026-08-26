Club America vs Columbus Crew: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Leagues Cup game on August 26, 2026

Club America face Columbus Crew at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, in the Leagues Cup 2026 quarterfinals. Both teams advanced unbeaten from Phase One, and a semifinal spot is now on the line. Here is how to watch the match live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Club America vs Columbus Crew Tournament Leagues Cup Date Wednesday, August 26, 2026 Time 10:45 PM ET / 7:45 PM PT TV Channels Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA Live Stream Fubo, FOX One, TUDN.com, TUDN App, Apple TV

How to watch Club America vs Columbus Crew in the USA

Club America vs. Columbus Crew can be watched live in the United States on Fox Sports 1, with additional coverage available through TUDN USA. The match is also available to stream through Fubo, TUDN.com, the TUDN App, FOX One and Apple TV.

Can I watch Club America vs Columbus Crew for free?

Eligible new Fubo subscribers can use a 5-day free trial to watch Club America vs. Columbus Crew. That makes the platform the legal free option to check first for this quarterfinal. The exact trial offer should be confirmed during registration.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Club America and Columbus Crew meet in the Leagues Cup 2026 quarterfinals, with a place in the semifinals on the line. The matchup is part of the competition’s MLS-vs.-Liga MX knockout stage, which guarantees cross-league meetings through the quarterfinals. The winner will face the winner of Monterrey vs. Chicago Fire in the semifinal round.

Henry Martin #21 and Javairo Dilrosun #24 of Club America (Source: Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Both teams reached the knockout stage without losing during Phase One, but Columbus Crew finished with 8 points while Club America collected 7, putting the MLS side third among its league’s qualifiers and America second among Liga MX clubs.

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The Crew’s run included a 3-1 win over Atlas, a 2-1 victory against Pachuca and a draw with Pumas that was settled by penalties. America also went unbeaten, with its campaign including a penalty-shootout win after drawing Austin FC. The quarterfinal is particularly significant for Columbus because the club already knows what it takes to win this tournament.

The Crew lifted the Leagues Cup trophy in 2024, while the 2026 edition has a major additional incentive: the top three finishers qualify for the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup. That means advancing against America would put Columbus just two wins away from the title and one step closer to securing continental qualification.

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Club America vs Columbus Crew: Predicted Lineups

Club America (4-2-3-1): Rodolfo Cota; Kevin Alvarez, Sebastian Caceres, Israel Reyes, Dagoberto Espinoza; Alan Cervantes, Erick Sanchez; Brian Rodriguez, Gabriel Veiga, Isaai Violante; Henry Martin.

Columbus Crew (4-4-2): Patrick Schulte; Malte Amundsen, Sean Zawadzki, Cesar Ruvalcaba, Steven Moreira; Taha Habroune, Tarun Karumanchi, Henrique Jocu, Mohamed Farsi; Chase Adams, Hugo Mendez.

What time is the Club America vs Columbus Crew match?

The Club America vs. Columbus Crew match kicks off on Wednesday, August 26, at 10:45 PM ET. The quarterfinal will be played at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, with the local kickoff scheduled for 7:45 PM PT.

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