NY Yankees caution Aaron Judge’s injury rehab could face setbacks and changes

The New York Yankees continue to take things slow with Aaron Judge. Although Aaron Boone provided a hype boost around Judge with his latest update, the Yankees’ manager did leave the door open for potential hiccups along the way, too. Entering the home stretch of the 2026 MLB season, the Bronx Bombers hope to get their best player back, but won’t rush him.

Moreover, Boone made it clear that although there’s a plan in place for Judge’s rehab, it’s neither final nor set in stone. Should challenges present themselves along the way, New York will adapt. In turn, that could delay Judge’s return, but the hope remains that he will be back before the MLB campaign comes to an end, likely with some games to spare to find his footing before the postseason.

“[Judge has] got a calendar of what they’re doing, but you make adjustments to that as you go,” Boone commented, via MLB.com. “They’re definitely mapping things out, but as you go, you check some boxes and move on. Sometimes that progress speeds up a little bit. Sometimes you take a step back.”

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Boone preaches patience with Judge

Boone’s statement on Judge speaks for itself. The Yankees’ manager got his message across loud and clear. Indeed, Boone remains confident in Judge’s return this season and believes he can be back at full capacity, ruling out a new role for Judge when he returns to the lineup. Still, that’s not to say he will roll the dice any more than New York needs to.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees.

Judge is on the right path and could soon be sent down to the minors on a rehab assignment before finally being activated from the 60-day injured list (IL). He might face some adversity along the way, but as long as it’s not a serious issue, the Yankees remain confident in his recovery.

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Sooner or later, Judge will return, and even an out-of-rhythm version of the three-time MVP in The Show is a reinforcement for the Pinstripers’ batting order and right field.

NY Yankees need Judge to stop bad streak

With Judge out of the batting order, the Yankees are missing a crucial presence in the early innings. As a result, it’s little mystery why New York has struggled to hit the ground running in MLB games. As of Aug. 26, the Yankees have gone scoreless in 23 straight first innings. They are one scoreless first-inning away from tying the franchise’s worst streak.

The last time the Pinstripers scored a run in the opening inning was during a 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Chicago White Sox on July 29. That was in the Windy City, though. The last time the Yankees scored in the first inning at Yankee Stadium was on July 20, in an 8-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

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If there’s a silver lining for fans, it’s the fact that those stuck in traffic or waiting for the train to the Bronx won’t miss out on much if they can’t make it to Yankee Stadium for the bottom of the first inning. Maybe Judge is the key to breaking the hex, though the Yankees would hope to break the curse sooner.